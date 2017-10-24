Thompson Tee Selected as National SCORE Success Story

I spent years stressing over sweat marks and was determined to create a solution for myself and others. Without the help of SCORE and the marketing resources they recommended, we would not be where we are today.

Billy Thompson and Randy Choi, co-founders of Thompson Tee, turned their patented sweat proof undershirts into a thriving international ecommerce business after reaching out to SCORE. The Thompson Tee helps men and women across the world prevent sweat marks and stains. As a result of the company’s consistent growth since 2012, Thompson Tee was selected as a national SCORE success story.

SCORE assists local entrepreneurs and small business owners with advice on managing their business challenges. SCORE volunteer mentors provide free, confidential, face-to-face and email mentoring. Last year, SCORE provided services to 54,072 small business owners nationally.

Thompson and Choi’s SCORE mentors, John Pietro and Justin Slagle, helped the company create a business model and source a digital marketing agency to help drive sales.

“Billy and Randy came to SCORE with a unique product that solved a pervasive and debilitating issue,” Slagle said. "We recommended digital marketing services and provided strategic business guidance, and today their product has helped thousands of people across the world live more confidently."

Thompson and Choi leaned on their SCORE mentors for advice when setting out to build their online business. After self-funding the company with just $20,000, the company has helped more than 100,000 people in 135 countries stop sweating through their shirts. Since inception, the company has grown 100 percent year over year, earning $90,000 in 2012 revenue and $4 million in 2016 revenue. This year, Thompson Tee is on track to generate $8 million in revenue.

“I spent years stressing over sweat marks and was determined to create a solution for myself and others,” Thompson said. “Without the help of SCORE and the marketing resources they recommended, we would not be where we are today.”

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE’s more than 10,000 volunteer business experts provide free and low-cost small business mentoring, workshops and education to over 350,000 clients across more than 300 chapters. In 2016 alone, SCORE helped to create 54,072 new businesses and add 78,691 new, non-owner jobs to the American economy.

About Thompson Tee

Made in the USA, Thompson Tee manufactures affordable sweat proof undershirts for men and women to help preserve their clothes and confidence. The proprietary shirt design combines the style and comfort of high-quality undershirts with patented Hydro-Shield sweat proof technology to offer guaranteed sweat protection. For more information, visit http://www.thompsontee.com.