Waylens Will Show Its Sew Automotive Security Cameras At SEMA

Secure360 When looking at everyday security systems and car cameras, we saw only incomplete and clumsy solutions

Waylens, Inc. announced today it will display at this year’s SEMA show its Secure360 Automotive Security Cameras that give drivers a truly seamless 360-degree view both in and around the vehicle, automatically uploading video to the cloud for on-demand access. Also available with powerful 4G connection to the Waylens Secure app with live alerts and live monitoring, the Waylens Secure360 puts in the palms of drivers’ hands the power to know, show and protect what’s important.

KNOW what’s happening in and around your car in real-time from any location

SHOW evidence of accidents, theft and other events with video evidence

PROTECT your car, yourself and your loved ones from threats and misinformation

The Waylens Secure360 line is the first and only consumer automotive camera to utilize 360-degree imaging technology. If you find yourself in an accident or become the victim of vandalism or theft, you cannot afford to have parts of the story missing. You need the complete picture that only the true 360-degree vision of the Waylens Secure360 can provide.

“When looking at everyday security systems and car cameras, we saw only incomplete and clumsy solutions, said Waylens CEO Haowei Zhang. “A camera is only as good as the view it provides and video serves as evidence only when it tells the full story. We determined to apply our imaging and computer vision expertise to develop a solution that provides a complete security experience.”

“After a successful launch at CE Week in July, SEMA is the perfect place to for us to expand distribution and show the 12-volt industry what we’ve been working on to improve drivers’ lives. added Tim Coomer, Vice President. “No one understands better how hindsight is 20/20 than a driver who’s been a victim of automotive vandalism or an innocent person caught in unfair accident litigation. The Waylens Secure protects car owners from such risks by providing true 360-degree video evidence of everything happening outside and inside their vehicle.”

The innovative Secure360 4G camera and the simple-to-use Waylens Secure app work seamlessly together with the Waylens Cloud to provide a complete 360 security experience:

The Secure360 4G camera looks out for you and your car, so you can relax



True 360, all-glass, 7-element lens captures with clarity what’s happening in and around your car, giving you complete insight into any event

Innovative sensor fusion technology combines 3D radar, 3-axis accelerometer, and GPS event detection to provide intelligent alerts

Automatic uploading of event data to the Waylens Cloud keeps event evidence secure even if the camera is stolen or disabled

Advanced power management keeps the camera alert to events when your vehicle is in park, without draining your battery

Built-in GPS technology provides location data to help you find your car

High-speed 4G bandwidth delivers real-time live alerts and live streaming information power

The Waylens Secure app puts peace-of-mind in the palm of your hand



Access event data from Waylens Cloud on demand from any location

Choose from multiple viewing modes of video evidence to see the full story

Get event notifications instantly, right on your phone

Monitor your vehicle in real-time from any location

Remind yourself of your car’s location

Waylens also offers a WiFi-only version of the camera for drivers who need 360-degree vision and event-capturing but do not require the live alerts and live streaming available with the 4G.

Both the 4G and WiFi versions of the Secure360 lineup are designed with drivers in mind, featuring an elegant, low-profile design that looks at home in any vehicle. The cameras mount low on the windshield to ensure a panoramic view of the interior and exterior driving environment and provide a clear view of the road ahead.

“Providing advanced technology solutions to real consumer needs drives the Waylens team,” said Waylens CTO Dawei Shen on the launch of the Secure360 line. “We like to solve problems, giving drivers ways to improve their lives.”

Pricing and Availability:

The Waylens Secure360 WiFi will begin shipping by the end of this year for $249.95. The Waylens Secure360 4G with live alerts and live-streaming will begin shipping during the first quarter 2018 for $349.95.

About Waylens:

Waylens is transforming the way people enjoy their time behind the wheel. The automotive camera company’s first product, the Waylens Horizon, enables drivers to easily capture, edit, and share interesting moments and automotive performance data from the road; its future products will give owners unequalled peace of mind. You can visit Waylens at SEMA in the South, booth #38227.

Waylens is headquartered in Boston, with offices in Cincinnati, Austin and Shanghai. For more information, visit waylens.com or 360.waylens.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries:

Waylens – Leslie Bradley (513) 445-8684 (leslie@waylens.com)