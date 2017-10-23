Earlier this year, Jacob D. Bundick, Las Vegas shareholder for global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada board member, presented a donation of $15,000 on behalf of the Greenberg Traurig Foundation and the GT Las Vegas office to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada’s CEO, Caroline Ciocca, which resulted in granting the wishes of two local kids. The donation ceremony was hosted at The Wishing Place, a space donated by Allegiant Airlines during the first annual Wine and Wishes cocktail party hosted by Bundick.

“Greenberg Traurig has a longstanding commitment to public service,” says Michael J. Bonner, co-managing shareholder of the firm’s Las Vegas office. “Partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to give joy to children in need, is truly rewarding and in-line with the firm’s culture.”

As a direct result of the Greenberg Traurig’s donation, 6-year-old Xiomara and her family enjoyed a treasured day at Legoland, while eating all the French fries, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and chocolate covered strawberries she could imagine. Xiomara has been diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, and is on a strict regimen of medications.

The firm’s donations also granted a wish for 12-year-old Austin, who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and has fought through multiple rigorous treatments. Having recently been cleared to ride all rides and rollercoasters, Austin and his family enjoyed going to Disney World, an experience he has looked forward to for a long time.

“The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an extraordinary foundation dear to Greenberg Traurig as Las Vegas GT attorney Gregory Cooper’s daughter is herself a wish kid,” said Bundick, who focuses his practice on litigation, operational matters, and regulatory compliance for financial institutions in addition to cross-collaboration in multiple industries including retail, aviation, gaming, and real estate. “Our firm is proud to fulfill the wishes of Xiomara and Austin, and assist in creating happy memories for them and their families.”

Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada and Greenberg Traurig understand the importance of a child’s wish. For these children to enjoy a day with their favorite animated character or interact with their dream celebrity, they are able to forget about being sick and reconnect with their families on these unforgettable journeys. Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada is also a pro bono client of the firm.

Greenberg Traurig and its attorneys strive to bolster communities, keep neighborhoods strong, and give back whenever and however possible. Whether through philanthropic and volunteer efforts or through commitment to providing pro bono legal services, Greenberg Traurig’s lawyers directly and positively impact the communities they serve. GT has been recognized as one of the most philanthropic law firms by Law360 in 2015, community involvement is a staple of doing things the Greenberg Traurig way.

About Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Nevada:

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. According to a 2011 U.S. study of wish impact, most health professionals surveyed believe a wish-come-true has positive impacts on the health of children. Kids say wishes give them renewed strength to fight their illness, and their parents say these experiences help strengthen the entire family. Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada is part of one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children living in Clark, Nye, Lincoln and Esmeralda Counties. With the help of generous donors and more than 300 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada has granted over 1800 wishes since its inception in 1996. Visit Make-A-Wish at http://www.snv.wish.org to learn more.

About Greenberg Traurig Las Vegas:

In Nevada, Greenberg Traurig counsels clients in appellate, construction, corporate and securities, entertainment, gaming, government law & policy, intellectual property, litigation, and real estate matters.

About Greenberg Traurig:

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.