Boston Children’s Museum Appoints Art Educator

Boston Children’s Museum announces the appointment of Faith Johnson as Art Educator. Johnson is a community artist, educator, and organizer with over 20 years of experience creating her own art and facilitating creativity.

Faith received an MFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts through Tufts University, where she was awarded the Rose Hill Performance Award and a Teaching Fellowship in performance art. Johnson’s work has shown in galleries and festivals throughout the United States and abroad, including the Open Festival in China, Navinki Festival in Belarus, and the Tactile Bosch Gallery in Wales, England. She has also been a visiting artist and lecturer at Lesley University, Oklahoma University, and the University of Northern Iowa. Johnson has completed residencies at the Homestead Artist Residency in Willow, Alaska and the Newton School of Theology where she researched spiritual forms and gestures.

“We are pleased to welcome Faith Johnson to Boston Children’s Museum as an experienced artist and creative visionary,” said Carole Charnow, President & CEO. “Faith brings a wealth of hands-on engagement within the community that will enhance our visitors’ imaginative experience.”

Johnson’s experience includes her work as a Studio Program Manager at Gateway Arts, an arts vocational program for adults with disabilities, and more recently as the Interim Program Manager at MassArt's Center for Art and Community Partnerships. She has worked with public and private schools, children’s museums, libraries, colleges, and community centers with individuals of all ages, cultural backgrounds, and abilities. She has curated a number of art exhibitions including the recent interactive show Aether for Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s Art Education Department Gallery.

“I have previously done workshops, large interactive installations, and a solo exhibition in Boston Children’s Museum’s gallery space,” said Johnson. “I look forward to further integrating my experience into the arts programming and inspiring visitors of all ages to explore their imagination through creativity.”

Her current work explores collective consciousness and daydreams through guided -interactions and experiences presented in her ethereal and sometimes playful installations. Her work is meant to spark and engage individual and collective imagination. Her most recent installation The Water Keepers’ Library invites people from around the world to gather water samples to be placed in the Water Library. During its final phase audience members are asked to hold a drop of water in their hands from the origin of their choice and to dream with the water during a guided meditation. The visions sparked from each guided interaction are intended to become connective sparks of light, guiding us to the timeline where our dreams exist in their fullness.

Faith also organizes and runs events though her own business, Full-Circle-Arts, a community arts program focusing on earth-friendly creativity and mindfulness.

Johnson joined Boston Children’s Museum on September 4.

