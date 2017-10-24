SmartERP & SafePaaS Webinar You rely on user security, profile options, configurations and workflows in Oracle EBS to protect and optimize your Procure-to-Pay process. However, any changes to these key system setups can increase the risk of losses, waste and fraud—Lewis Hopkins, SmartERP Risk and Compliance Director

Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and services, will host a complimentary informational webinar " Procure to Pay – Reducing Risk and Increasing Value.” The webinar will be presented by Lewis Hopkins, SmartERP Risk and Compliance Director, Board Member of the Governance, Risk and Compliance User Group. Also presenting will be SafePaas, a leading provider of risk-based enterprise controls management solutions. This interactive one-hour event will take place on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10:00 PM (PST). Registration for this complimentary webinar can be accessed here.

SmartERP will introduce SafePaaS, a product suite that has helped over 200 Organizations implement effective controls over their Applications. In this session, the presenters will provide examples of automated controls organizations can use to monitor system configurations and transactions in Oracle EBS R12 Payable and Procurement modules. Organizations will also learn how to benchmark their current configurations against industry best practices to reduce the burden of growing lists of external audit requests. They will share a recent case study to demonstrate how our clients are leveraging “Smart” Controls to monitor the procure-to-pay process in Oracle EBS.

Agenda:



Introduction

Oracle Payables & Procurement Overview

Procure-to-Pay Controls Check List

Oracle EBS Configurations that Mitigate Risks

Smart Controls – A Case Study

Q&A

Interested participants should attend this webinar if their role and responsibilities include:



Procurement & Payable Manager

Finance & Finance/Bus. System Managers

Application Administrators

Oracle EBS Consultants

Compliance (SOX) & Control Manager

Internal Auditors & External Auditors

Register Here

About the presenter:

Lewis Hopkins has been working in the field of Governance, Risk and Compliance for the last 11 years, providing solutions and guidance to over 200 Organizations. He is a Board Member of the Governance, Risk and Compliance User Group and speaks regularly at Industry events. Hopkins is trained in Data Security, Segregation of Duties, GRC, and Oracle Applications across Financials, HR.

Robert Enders - Client Director, SafePaaS, is an accomplished business systems professional who has spent over 30 years in the software industry helping public and private sector organizations improve business operations through technology solutions.

Having worked with Oracle applications and technology since 1988, Bob has led the development and delivery of business systems that have provided significant operational efficiencies which have transformed and impacted the effectiveness of numerous organizations. His extensive business systems development and consulting experience with Financial, Human Resources, Audit, Procurement, Forecasting, Risk Management, Supply Chain, and Planning functions has provided insights in using technology to improve business processes.

About SafePaaS

SafePaaS by FulcrumWay is a leading provider of risk-based enterprise controls management solutions that help organizations leverage enterprise management applications to gain strategic opportunities through reliable, rapid and easy access to the largest ERP Controls Catalog available in the cloud. SafePaaS by FulcrumWay’s ERP Controls expertise, proven methodology, and integrated controls management services enable organizations to leverage information technology investment and turn enterprise risk into improved business performance. SafePaaS by FulcrumWay is a privately held corporation, serving clients in North America with a regional presence in California, New York, and Texas, as well as clients in South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia with an international presence through a partner network and technology solution center in India.

About Smart ERP Solutions

Smart ERP Solutions®, Inc. is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable on premise and cloud solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. Smart ERP Solutions enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dave Reik

Smart ERP Solutions, Inc.

+1 925 271 0200 Ext:125