Excel Physical Therapy Celebrates 10 Years of Serving Apex Community

Excel Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical therapy, sports medicine, and post-injury care in Apex, North Carolina, is celebrating their tenth anniversary.

Utilizing proven, reliable exercise-based and manual therapy techniques, Excel PT is aimed at helping patients of all ages get back to their daily activities. Their practice is dedicated to providing patients with a personalized approach to consultative care.

“We started Excel PT in 2007 with a patient-first philosophy and a commitment to providing top-quality physical therapy care,” said Greg Bashor, owner. “This ideology is still just as important to us today as we continue to treat our patients how we would want to be treated.”

Excel PT provides assessment and treatment of pain and dysfunction at multiple points throughout the body. Their practice specializes in post-surgical care and treating sports injuries, work-related injuries, and chronic pain. Over the past decade, doctors throughout the Triangle have continued to refer their patients to Excel PT because of their hospitality and quality of care.

“We are looking forward to what the next 10 years has to bring,” Bashor said.

