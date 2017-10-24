Mandy Bachman Joins Propper as New Brand Ambassador

As a competitive shooter I want products that I trust and believe in. I have found exactly that in Propper.
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (PRWEB) October 24, 2017
Propper International is proud to introduce competitive shooter Mandy Bachman as the new female Brand Ambassador. A decorated member of the Wilson Combat Shooting Team, Bachman competes in IDPA and other competitive shooting matches throughout the country and instructs defensive handgun classes.
A rising star in competitive shooting, Bachman started shooting in 2015 and quickly jumped through the ranks to reach Expert status in her first year. In 2017, just two years after beginning her shooting career, she became the 17th female to make Master Class in IDPA. This fall, she took 3rd place in the Women’s Division at IDPA Nationals.
“As a competitive shooter I want products that I trust and believe in,” Bachman said. “I have found exactly that in Propper. I am so excited for this opportunity and am proud to be a part of the Propper brand.”
In addition to her very full competition schedule, Bachman teaches defensive handgun classes with Wilson Combat founder Bill Wilson and works full-time for IDPA.
John Negrau, VP of Marketing & E-Commerce, said, “The drive and enthusiasm Mandy brings to Propper is contagious. We couldn’t be more excited to have her join the team and support her competitive shooting career and educational work.”
Some of Bachman’s awards include:
- Comp-Tac’s 2015 Republic of Texas IDPA Championship – High Lady
- Blade-Tech Lone Star IDPA Championship- High Lady
- 2016 Lone Star Championship – High Lady
- 2017 Smith and Wesson Indoor Nationals – 2nd Place ESP Expert, bumped to Master
- Comp-Tac Republic of Texas Championship – 2nd ESP Master and High Lady
- Iowa State IDPA Championship – High Lady
- Oklahoma State IDPA Championship – ESP Division Champion and High Lady
About Propper
Propper is celebrating 50 years in business in 2017. Making tactical gear with a purpose has been a way of life for Propper since their first U.S. Navy contract in 1967. Today, Propper designs and manufactures tactical clothing and gear that keeps military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals protected whether they’re in the service, on the job, or off for the weekend.
For more information, press only:
David Workman
636-685-1062
davidw(at)propper(dot)com
For more information on Propper:
http://www.propper.com