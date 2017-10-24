Mandy Bachman Joins Propper as New Brand Ambassador

Award-winning competitive shooter Mandy Bachman has joined Propper International as the new Brand Ambassador. As a competitive shooter I want products that I trust and believe in. I have found exactly that in Propper.

Propper International is proud to introduce competitive shooter Mandy Bachman as the new female Brand Ambassador. A decorated member of the Wilson Combat Shooting Team, Bachman competes in IDPA and other competitive shooting matches throughout the country and instructs defensive handgun classes.

A rising star in competitive shooting, Bachman started shooting in 2015 and quickly jumped through the ranks to reach Expert status in her first year. In 2017, just two years after beginning her shooting career, she became the 17th female to make Master Class in IDPA. This fall, she took 3rd place in the Women’s Division at IDPA Nationals.

“As a competitive shooter I want products that I trust and believe in,” Bachman said. “I have found exactly that in Propper. I am so excited for this opportunity and am proud to be a part of the Propper brand.”

In addition to her very full competition schedule, Bachman teaches defensive handgun classes with Wilson Combat founder Bill Wilson and works full-time for IDPA.

John Negrau, VP of Marketing & E-Commerce, said, “The drive and enthusiasm Mandy brings to Propper is contagious. We couldn’t be more excited to have her join the team and support her competitive shooting career and educational work.”

Some of Bachman’s awards include:



Comp-Tac’s 2015 Republic of Texas IDPA Championship – High Lady

Blade-Tech Lone Star IDPA Championship- High Lady

2016 Lone Star Championship – High Lady

2017 Smith and Wesson Indoor Nationals – 2nd Place ESP Expert, bumped to Master

Comp-Tac Republic of Texas Championship – 2nd ESP Master and High Lady

Iowa State IDPA Championship – High Lady

Oklahoma State IDPA Championship – ESP Division Champion and High Lady

About Propper

Propper is celebrating 50 years in business in 2017. Making tactical gear with a purpose has been a way of life for Propper since their first U.S. Navy contract in 1967. Today, Propper designs and manufactures tactical clothing and gear that keeps military, law enforcement, and public safety professionals protected whether they’re in the service, on the job, or off for the weekend.

