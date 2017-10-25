ERT Support for New Drug Development Exceeds 10,000 Studies

“It’s truly an honor to support our customers’ important clinical development programs as they develop new medical treatments,” said James Corrigan, President and CEO, ERT.

ERT, a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials, today announced it has reached a significant milestone in its nearly 50 year history: Global biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) have relied on the company to accelerate their clinical development timelines in more than 10,000 studies worldwide.

“It’s truly an honor to support our customers’ important clinical development programs as they develop new medical treatments,” said James Corrigan, President and CEO, ERT. “We’re privileged to have earned their trust and to have played a role in their successes at bringing life-saving and life-enhancing drugs to the patients who need them.”

To date, ERT’s solutions have been used in clinical development programs that supported over 550 new drug approvals, including more than half of FDA approvals over the past four years. More than three million patients spanning 235,000 investigative sites around the world have used ERT’s trial oversight, patient engagement, site optimization and safety/efficacy solutions across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, CNS and immunology, among others.

“There has been significant growth in the global adoption of technology-driven solutions over the past five years, and this trend will continue as more and more biopharmaceutical companies recognize the benefits that proven technologies offer over traditional, paper-based methods,” stated Corrigan. “We look forward to continue helping customers navigate through clinical trial complexities, anticipate potential challenges, and quickly adapt to address them. All of this has a meaningful impact on drug development and the amazing work they do every day.”

For more information, visit ert.com.

About ERT

ERT is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that its customers can move ahead with confidence. With nearly 50 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what’s next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company’s EXPERT® technology platform, ERT’s solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. Since 2014, more than half of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, Biotechs and CROs have relied on ERT solutions in 10,000+ studies spanning more than three million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly – and with confidence. For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.