nuDeliverIt, a leading-edge enterprise mobile logistics and visibility solutions provider, today announced that Custom Courier Solutions, a leading provider of final mile delivery in the USA, has selected the nuDeliverIt delivery management and advanced final mile route optimization engine to further optimize the routes & its execution. With nuDeliverIt, Custom Courier Solutions plans to reduce dead miles, maximize truck utilization, adhere to HOS regulations and more importantly maintain consumer preferences. Other benefits include ePOD, eSignature and absolute real-time visibility of trucks and shipments.

Custom Courier Solutions provides best-in-class final mile delivery for both e-commerce and traditional retailers, along with a variety of shippers across multiple industries. These industries include payroll processing, auto parts distribution, industrial and medical supplies, office products, critical parts fulfillment, and home goods.

“Final Mile Route optimization is the most expensive & sophisticated challenge to solve. It can be considered as the holy grail for transportation carriers,” said Kate Solano, VP, Custom Courier Solutions. “nuDeliverIt offers us the ability to go after that holy grail. We see this as a partnership to solve current as well as rapidly evolving near-future needs triggered by same day delivery practices.”

“We are happy to have Custom Courier Solutions as our customer and we are sure, this partnership will change how the final mile is optimized,” said Sudhakar Kunji, VP, Customer Success, nuDeliverIt. “nuDeliverIt's advanced final mile route optimization engine utilizes customer delivery window, hub location, HOS, pick up-delivery-return stop types, anticipated stop duration, etc. into consideration resulting in near perfect routes that require minimal dispatch planner intervention. The new advanced final mile route optimization functionality combined with our award-winning mobile route execution, real-time visibility and customer communication components, nuDeliverIt offers a complete final mile delivery management solution."

About nuDeliverIt

nuDeliverIt is an easy-to-use app for iOS/Android and is ideal for carriers, couriers, shippers and 3PLs seeking real-time visibility and automation for the entire delivery process.

For more information, visit http://www.nudeliverit.com

About nuVizz Inc

Established in 2011, nuVizz is a leading-edge enterprise mobile logistics and on demand workforce solutions management provider. The company's mission is to mobilize entire delivery processes, enable enterprise crowd workforce delivery and create new delivery business models enabled by mobile technology.

The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has offices in India and Latin America.

For more information, visit http://www.nuvizz.com.