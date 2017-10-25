zumBrunnen, Inc., an independent building consulting firm, is exhibiting at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting and Expo being held October 29 – November 1, 2017 in New Orleans, LA. Representatives from zumBrunnen will be available at booth #603 to answer questions about reserve studies, facility condition assessments, capital replacement planning, construction monitoring and other building-related services.

“For over 25 years, our firm has partnered with hundreds of senior living providers assisting them in evaluating buildings, creating accurate budgets and successfully managing their facilities,” says Doug McMillan, PE, President of zumBrunnen, Inc. “Our senior living clients trust our team to help them with reserve studies, facility assessments, capital replacement planning, construction monitoring and other specialized services. We enjoy helping our senior living clients maximize the value of their facilities, and we are proud to be an active member of LeadingAge.”

About LeadingAge:

LeadingAge is an association of over 6,000 not-for-profit organizations dedicated to expanding the world of possibilities for aging. LeadingAge strives to advance policies, promote practices and conduct research that supports, enables and empowers people to live fully as they age. LeadingAge’s members offer a continuum of aging services including: adult day services, home health, community services, senior housing, assisted living residences, continuing care retirement communities and nursing homes. For more information, please visit http://www.LeadingAge.org.

About zumBrunnen, Inc.:

zumBrunnen, Inc. was founded in 1989. With offices in Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, the firm specializes in reserve studies, long-range capital replacement budgets, property condition assessments, facility condition assessments, construction monitoring and other building-related services for a diverse list of national and select international clients. The firm is also recognized for their proprietary FacilityForecast® Software System, a unique facilities condition assessment and budgeting tool designed to forecast and manage “life term” capital replacement expenses and to provide custom reserve funding plans designed to their client's business model.

The firm has completed notable projects in a variety of market sectors including senior living, educational, multi-family, student housing, healthcare, institutional, mixed use, retail, office, warehouse, industrial, hospitality and public assembly. The firm is involved with numerous associations including LeadingAge (at a national level), LeadingAge North Carolina, LeadingAge Florida and LeadingAge Georgia. For more information, please visit http://www.zumbrunnen.com.