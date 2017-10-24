Huntington Learning Center VP Anne Huntington and Len Silverman "When we all focus on doing our best for our students and families, we all succeed."

Len Silverman, owner/operator of the Montgomery, Alabama and Hendersonville, Tennessee centers, has been named Huntington Learning Center’s recipient for the International Franchise Association’s 2017 Franchisee of the Year award. Anne Huntington, Vice President of Business Development, and Darlene Viering, Vice President of Sales, joined Len and his wife Tracey at the award ceremony, which coincided with the IFA Franchise Action Network Annual Meeting in Washington D.C. in September 2017.

Each fall, the IFA holds its Public Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C. The Franchisee of the Year is recognized at a gala ceremony during the conference

Silverman opened his first center in Madison/Hendersonville, Tennessee in November 2004. He is a great validator and advocate for the Huntington system, serving as the President of the Advertising Board, a member of the Convention Council and a key participant in test groups to help lead the Huntington system forward.

“I am honored to receive such a prestigious award as it is always satisfying to be recognized for success in one’s chosen field, but I am particularly proud of this one because of the amazing teamwork it represents,” says Silverman. “Between my stellar staff and a very supportive franchisor, I enjoy a tremendous amount of support mixed with a healthy dose of hard work. When we all focus on doing our best for our students and families we all succeed.”

Huntington Co-founder and Chairman Ray Huntington describes Silverman as a respected leader within the organization. “We are fortunate to have Len as a Huntington franchisee,” he says. “His passion for our mission, his belief in following the Huntington system coupled with his continuous challenge for us to continue to grow and improve, results in tremendous success with the students who visit his centers. We’re happy to honor him and appreciate his achievements, commitment and enthusiasm.”

Huntington began franchising its retail-based learning centers in 1985. To learn more about Huntington’s franchise opportunities, email franchise@hlcmail.com, call (800) 653-8400 or visit http://www.huntingtonfranchise.com.

About Huntington Huntington Learning Center is the nation’s leading tutoring and test prep provider. Its certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry, and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Huntington is accredited by Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges. Founded in 1977, Huntington’s mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at http://www.huntingtonhelps.com. For franchise opportunities please visit http://www.huntingtonfranchise.com.