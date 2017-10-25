Aved Medical & Hi-Reliability Battery Packs are designed and built with the cell type and battery chemistry optimized with respect to required characteristics and packaging. Featuring FDA and IEC 62133 compliant self-aware smart battery packs, Aved Medical & Hi-Reliability Battery Packs incorporate robust electronics and rapid charge times of 1 hr. to 85% where required.

Aved Electronics, Inc. has introduced custom engineered battery packs built to OEM specifications to optimize performance and packaging requirements for medical and mobility applications.

Aved Medical & Hi-Reliability Battery Packs are designed and built with the cell type and battery chemistry optimized with respect to voltage, cycles, pulse rates, capacity, charging, temperature, and packaging; as required. Ideal for critical care applications, Aved performs end-of-line verifica-tion and can simulate battery usage, record performance data, characterize the battery and provide resolute serialized test data for each battery pack.

Featuring FDA and IEC 62133 compliant self-aware smart battery packs, Aved Medical & Hi-Reliability Battery Packs incorporate robust electronics and rapid charge times of 1 hr. to 85% where required. They can provide clean voltage with a typical less than 5% deviation, 1000 + cycle operation, high pulses up to 100 A, capacities from 24 V to 200 V (10 A/hr. to 100 A/hr) and up to 4 kW, and operate from -30°C to +20°C depending upon application.

Aved Medical & Hi-Reliability Battery Pack price quotations for OEMs are available upon request. Aved is ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ITAR registered.

