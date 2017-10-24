Veem Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

“The new SuiteApp offers customers a platform to streamline global payments, seamlessly integrated with their ERP. We’re delighted to welcome Veem global payments into the NetSuite fold.”

Global payments pioneer Veem announced today that its Veem SuiteApp has achieved ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. A global payments platform used by over 40,000 businesses, the Veem SuiteApp, built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform, enables customers to cost effectively send international transfers to over 60 countries worldwide from within NetSuite.

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides them with information, resources and a method to help them verify that their applications and integrations, built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, meet NetSuite’s standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

"I am really excited by the Veem integration with NetSuite," said Jeremy West, CFO of Market Fleet, a California based e-commerce company. "We have already saved significant time and money using the Veem payment network to pay our suppliers. We can now pay bills straight out of NetSuite and eliminate double entries and reconciliation work."

The Veem SuiteApp will allow users to bypass outdated banking technologies with high wire fees and connect directly to vendors and customers around the globe. Using NetSuite native procure-to-pay workflows, approvals and forms, users can pay bills from NetSuite over the Veem platform, manage their global payments, get access to real-time payment status, and eliminate the need for double entries and payment reconciliation.

“We’re excited to offer NetSuite users hassle-free global payments with the new ‘Built for NetSuite’ Veem SuiteApp,” said Guido Haarmans, VP SDN & Partner Programs at Oracle NetSuite. “The new SuiteApp offers customers a platform to streamline global payments, seamlessly integrated with their ERP. We’re delighted to welcome Veem global payments into the NetSuite fold.”

“Veem’s mission is to power global businesses by allowing them to let go of time consuming back office processes,” said Veem CEO Marwan Forzley “Less time on process details means more time for what matters - growth and innovation,” he added. “The Veem SuiteApp allows NetSuite users to get rid of their international wire transfer anxiety, minimize bank fees, and manage global vendor and customer relationships through one simple, trusted platform.”

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers.

About Veem

Veem is a next generation platform for business-to-business payments. Veem enables businesses to send and receive payments in local currency with a few simple steps using our unique multi-rail technology across several global networks. Founded by a world class team of industry veterans with over 100 years of combined experience in payments, payment processing and banking IT infrastructure management, we aim to change the financial payment system through innovation. Our mission is to change the legacy financial payment system through innovation and improve the costly and outdated payments industry by building a new user focused financial ecosystem that services businesses globally.

