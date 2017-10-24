We anticipate to see this growth continue over the next few months, as businesses revamp their infrastructure for the holiday season and seek better cloud DNS management services.

Tiggee, the parent company of DNS Made Easy and Constellix, announces another successful quarter. Early in Q2 2017, Constellix officially launched as a billable product. The announcement came with an increase in domains on Constellix name servers, which steadily grew month over month. Constellix reports a 40% increase in revenue from Q2 to Q3. New clients range from cloud service providers to e-commerce businesses.

"We anticipate to see this growth continue over the next few months, as businesses revamp their infrastructure for the holiday season and seek better cloud DNS management services," says Founder of DNS Made Easy and Constellix Steven Job.

Constellix recently announced the addition of a performance-based load balancing service, called ITO Record Pools. The service automatically balances traffic loads and favors faster-responding endpoints. The feature has been a considerable draw for large-scale businesses that need to balance traffic across multiple CDN (Content Delivery) services or multi-cloud environments.

DNS Made Easy saw similar growth, which was in part attributed to the increase in adoption of secondary DNS providers. Following the attack on two major DNS providers last year, organizations have been using two or more DNS providers to increase redundancy and ensure service availability during provider outages.

