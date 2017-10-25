Local PR Expert Launches Monthly Workshop Series

Dana Dobson, a veteran PR professional with more than 30 years of experience, will launch a monthly workshop series on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Benjamin’s Desk, Powelton Ave. & N. 41st St., Philadelphia. The workshops run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Workshops are geared toward start-ups, entrepreneurs, novice PR and marketing professionals, and small business owners who want to improve their media relations and content creation skills in the digital age.

“In this new age of digital communication, where content is the hub of the PR/marketing wheel, it has become more critical than ever to be able to connect with, and deliver value to, the people who matter to the success of a business,” said Dobson. “There have been significant changes over the past few years, including the transition from traditional methods to online strategies. One of the key aims of these workshops is to bring people up to speed and give them the knowledge they need to be effective.”

Every workshop will include a short presentation and Q&A with a special media guest.

The November 9 workshop is entitled, “Your Killer PR Plan.” During this hands-on workshop, attendees will learn how to put together a 12-month communications plan. It includes market research, assessing the newsworthiness of potential news items, developing key messages, creating editorial calendars and using strategy to launch campaigns.

Future workshops will include:

The Power of Lead Magnets to Grow Your Following

Demystifying Media Relations

Blog & Content Writing

The PR Newsroom and Press Kit

Book Publicity

How to Prepare for a TEDx Talk

How to Launch a Publicity Campaign

Early bird tickets for the November 9 workshop are $67.00 if purchased by November 2. After November 2, the ticket price is $97.00. Tickets may be purchased here: http://bit.ly/2z8tguk

About Dana Dobson

Dana Dobson is an award-winning public relations consultant, speaker, author, workshop leader, ghostwriter and TEDx speaker coach with 30 years of experience working with both Fortune 500 companies and small businesses to solve their two biggest marketing challenges — how to get the word out, and how to bring the leads in. She is the author of, “How to Reach Millions with Artful PR,” and the host of the “Media Pro Spotlight” podcast. For more information about the monthly workshops, visit http://www.danadobson.com