Dina Schneider, B.Sc.Pharm, PhD Translational R&D, Cell Biology, Lentigen Technology, Inc., a Miltenyi Biotec Company

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)-transduced T lymphocytes have demonstrated impressive clinical activity against B cell malignancies in phase I trials. In most instances, lentivirus-based or a retrovirus-based gene vectors were used to introduce the therapeutic gene expression cassette into the genome of T lymphocytes.

The gene expression cassette is composed of an internal promoter and the CAR, created by splicing together of extracellular antigen-binding motifs, linker and transmembrane domains, and intracellular lymphocyte signaling domains. This synthetic engineered receptor can be modified in a number of ways in order to further improve CAR T efficacy and safety.

During this webinar, which is sponsored by Miltenyi Biotec, attendees will receive a review of the critical aspects for creating CAR T cells, as well as gain an understanding of the process of CAR-modified cell manufacturing.

The speaker for this event will be Dr. Dina Schneider, who is a manager of translational R&D in cell biology at Lentigen Technology, a Miltenyi Biotec Company.

Dr. Schneider holds a doctorate in pharmacology and toxicology from Michigan State University. Her doctoral thesis focused on pathways of B cell activation and differentiation. Schneider leads the Cell Biology group at Lentigen Technology, Inc., a Miltenyi Biotec Company. Her group is focused on pre-clinical development of novel CAR-based therapies, and on the implementation of CliniMACS Prodigy® platform for preparation of cell-based therapeutics.

LabRoots will host the webinar November 7, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PST. To read more about this event, learn about the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

ABOUT MILTENYI BIOTEC

Miltenyi Biotec is a global provider of products and services that advance biomedical research and cellular therapy. The company’s innovative tools support research at every level, from basic research to translational research to clinical application. This integrated portfolio enables scientists and clinicians to obtain, analyze, and utilize the cell. Miltenyi Biotec’s technologies cover techniques of sample preparation, cell isolation, cell sorting, flow cytometry, cell culture, molecular analysis, and preclinical imaging. Their more than 25 years of expertise spans research areas including immunology, stem cell biology, neuroscience, and cancer, and clinical research areas like hematology, graft engineering, and apheresis. In their commitment to the scientific community, Miltenyi Biotec also offers comprehensive scientific support, consultation, and expert training. Today, Miltenyi Biotec has more than 1,500 employees in 25 countries – all dedicated to helping researchers and clinicians around the world make a greater impact on science and health.

ABOUT LABROOTS

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.