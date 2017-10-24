Pieology Pizzeria Introduces New Items to Evolving Menu

The new Chef-Inspired Pies are an extension of Pieology’s promise to deliver creative and personally-inspired pizzas, while the Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread is a direct response to interest we’ve received from consumers throughout the Pieology community.

Pieology, the creator of personally-inspired pizzas, has launched two all-new Chef-Inspired Pies and Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread nationwide. Dedicated to innovation and the study of custom pizza, these new items contribute to a strategically evolving menu designed to cater to the customer preference.

In addition to fan favorites, guests can enjoy two all-new Chef-Inspired Pies, Zesty Artichoke and Spicy Italian, along with a new one-topping pie option. The brand has also introduced two exciting appetizer choices: Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread, featuring a 3-cheese blend Alfredo, fresh mozzarella and Parmesan, and Ooey Gooey Garlic Cheese Bread, boasting a flavorful blend of garlic herb butter, crushed garlic and fresh mozzarella. Both mouthwatering new appetizers are baked into Pieology’s innovative PieRise thick crust introduced earlier this year. Pieology lovers will also notice a few name changes to existing fan favorites, as the pie formerly known as Mad to Meat You is now Butcher’s Choice.

“We’ve been testing variations of these new items in select markets across the country, collecting feedback and working to perfect the recipes,” said Clay Sanger, COO of Pieology Pizzeria. “The new Chef-Inspired Pies are an extension of Pieology’s promise to deliver creative and personally-inspired pizzas, while the Ooey Gooey Cheese Bread is a direct response to interest we’ve received from consumers throughout the Pieology community. The entire Pieology team is excited to roll out these new offerings, and always hungry for additional feedback and inspiration from our loyal customers.”

Since opening its first store in 2011, Pieology’s elite franchisee leadership council has worked tirelessly to collect customer feedback and ensure that the brand stay true to its values of innovation and customer service. In partnership with Pieology Chef Scott Weaver, these new menu items were developed in an effort to expand Pieology’s existing offerings while continuously delivering unparalleled flavors and service.

Pieology began rolling out these new items earlier this month, with full national distribution by the end of October. Other new menu items, including fresh baked cookies and all-new beverage options, are also being tested in select markets, with further menu updates coming soon. This menu expansion comes on the heels of Pieology’s PieRise Thick Crust this past spring, which offers a unique crust foundation for Pieology’s signature sauces and abundance of toppings perfect for takeout and delivery

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in six minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. For more information, visit http://www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

