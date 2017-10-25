Laser Research ZnSe Optics for Lasers cutting light metals and signage requiring clean, sharp detailed edges. In stock for 24 hour shipment, Laser Research ZnSe Optics for Sign-Making Lasers are OEM compatible or can be used as field replacement optics.

Laser Research Optics has introduced a line of OEM compatible replacement laser optics that come in several different focal lengths to match the depth of cut requirements for sign makers.

Laser Research ZnSe Optics for Sign-Making Lasers feature a selection of focal lengths from 2.0” to 7.5”, in 0.5” increments, for cutting light metals and signage requiring clean, sharp detailed edges. Available in 1.0” and 1.5” dia. sizes, these CO2 optics are optimized for 10.6 microns and meet ISO-10110 specifications for optical elements.

In stock for 24 hour shipment, Laser Research ZnSe Optics for Sign-Making Lasers are OEM compatible or can be used as field replacement optics. Designed for 100–200 Watt CO2 lasers, they are well suited Kern®, Trotec®, and Vytek® lasers. Silicon turning mirrors with better than 99.5% reflectance and single- or dual-band coatings are also offered.

Laser Research ZnSe Optics for Sign-Making Lasers are priced according to size and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

