UMS Banking Launches Ticketing Initiative

UMS Banking, long known as a top Bankcard Advisor and Processor to financial institutions, announced today that the company was taking on a new initiative to its core business.

"UMS has been researching additional verticals to service that will not compete with our core competency of servicing financial institutions," states CEO and Founder, Joyce Gaines. "Because of the additional relationships UMS Banking has with Fairs, Conferences and Events across the US, we felt that a robust, flexible and affordable ticketing solution for clients was a logical expansion and perfect complement to our existing book of business."

As part of this strategy UMS Banking selected Ticket Socket, an innovative FinTech firm to provide their proprietary framework as the basis for this new customer offering. This product comes with a whole new level of interactive tools and customization, revolutionizing the way companies can accept ticketing payments.

Chris Lake, EVP Strategic Partnerships/UMS Banking and the key driver of this project, stated: "This tool was built from the ground up for mobile and social media. While perfect for the tech savvy millennials, it is simple enough for users of all ages. Its proprietary social media tool, unlike any in the market place today, allows events to quickly go viral on the net."

In today's environment where Ticketing has become controversial due to issues with regards to fees, customer disputes, canceled events and more, UMS Banking sees this product not just as a savvy purchasing and marketing tool, but as a unique and welcome salve that either eliminates or solves these matters for both the venue and the consumer.

"We have always been a solution oriented firm and we see this product as a major thrust for the company in 2018," stated Gaines.

UMS Banking, headquartered in Los Angeles, has been an industry leader in alternative processing solutions since 1987.

For more information contact: Chris Lake @ chris.lake(at)umsbanking(dot)com