Alzheimer’s Family Center Announces Exhibitors for Healthy Brain Fair

Healthy Brain Fair on November 4, 2017 in Huntington Beach, CA

Alzheimer’s Family Center (AFC) will be hosting its first Healthy Brain Fair on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at the AFC facility. This free event offers local community members the opportunity to learn about maintaining brain health, signs and symptoms of memory loss, and the many local resources available for family caregivers.

Held in commemoration of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and National Family Caregiver’s Month, the Healthy Brain Fair was created to increase awareness of the many resources available to people who may be facing—or are currently dealing with—the challenges of memory loss. However, participants who are solely interested in maintaining brain health are welcome. The event is being co-sponsored by the Huntington Beach Council on Aging and the SCAN Foundation. Additional sponsorship support is being provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Family Caregiver Resource of Orange County community.

AFC will be using the Healthy Brain Fair as an opportunity to launch the debut of its free memory screening program. Participants will get to sit down with a trained professional who will administer a brief questionnaire specifically designed to determine whether any concerns are related to normal aging or warrant an additional check-up. The screenings are completely confidential.

AFC is also proud to announce the official list of exhibitors that will be participating in the Healthy Brain Fair. The organizations attending are:

Silverado- Silverado provides memory care communities as well as home and hospice care.

Merrill Gardens- Merrill Gardens is a family-run senior-living property located in Huntington Beach.

Meadowlark Gardens- Since 1996, Meadowlark Gardens has been serving Huntington Beach with high quality assisted living in a residential environment.

Homewatch Caregivers- Homewatch Caregivers is a home care provider that specializes in elder care and chronic conditions such as dementia.

Oasis Senior Advisors of Coastal OC- Oasis Senior Advisors of Coastal OC is a service that helps seniors locate assisted living communities that fit their budget and lifestyle.

Bella Terra Pharmacy- Bella Terra Pharmacy is a recently opened pharmacy which offers free delivery and easy prescription transfer.

AIG Insurance Group- AIG Insurance Group provides quality life insurance for seniors aged between 50-85 years old.

Priestley Family Chiropractic- Dr. Priestley has been serving the Newport Beach and Corona Del Mar community for over 31 years. He specializes in pediatric development and adult health.

Senior Sensitive Service- A Senior Sensitive Service has over 30 years’ experience as a successful relocation company.

Palm Island Senior Apartment Homes- Palm Island Senior Apartment Homes is a 12-acre living community in Fountain Valley.

Adapt 2 It- Adapt 2 It Home Medical Supply has been the primary source for medical supplies and home equipment in Orange County for years.

Forest Lawn Memorial- Forest Lawn Memorial specializes in funeral, cremation, and cemetery arrangements.

Infinite Hospice Care Inc.- Infinite Hospice Care Inc. provides palliative care to the discomforts of those who are in their last stages of life and provides supportive care to the patient’s family and caregiver.

Additional Information

Event date: Saturday, November 4, 2017

Event hours: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Event cost: Free Admission

Event location:

Alzheimer’s Family Center

9451 Indianapolis Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Parking details:

Parking will be available in Alzheimer’s Family Center’s parking lot and at Saints Simon and Jude Church, 0.6 miles away. Transportation will be provided from the church lot.

Partners

For this first Healthy Brain Fair, Alzheimer’s Family Center is pleased to partner with the Huntington Beach Council on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association National, the Family Caregiver Resource Center Orange County, and the SCAN Foundation.

The Huntington Beach Council on Aging (HBCOA) supports local seniors and their families through many beneficial programs offered at the Senior Center in Central Park. HBCOA support includes a wide variety of services, classes, activities, and clubs designed to help seniors stay healthy and active. Their goal is to assist seniors with maintaining self-sufficiency and independence with dignity.

The SCAN Foundation is devoted to creating an easily navigated system for older adults to find healthcare that suits their needs.

Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in prevention, research, and care. It works on a global and national level to provide proper resources and support to those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Family Caregiver Resource Center is one of Orange County’s most trusted resources for families struggling with the physical and emotional demands of caregiving.

For more information about the 2017 Healthy Brain Fair, please visit: http://www.AFSCenter.org or call (714) 593-9630.

About Alzheimer’s Family Center

Alzheimer’s Family Center (AFC) is Orange County’s only adult day health care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for dementia patients. AFC has a 37-year history of improving the quality of life of families challenged by memory loss, such as Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia. Patients benefit through customized programming tailored to the needs of each individual, from the earliest to the most advanced stages of dementia. Families find respite from the demands of caregiving, and the assurance that their loved one is receiving expert memory care, delivered with dignity and respect.

Recent studies show that AFC makes a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of its patients. Our patients experience over 50% fewer falls and a 33% reduction in emergency room visits within 12 months of enrollment in AFC’s programs. As a result, AFC family caregivers find the responsibilities of caregiving to be more manageable when their loved ones are home, away from the center. AFC also provides family caregivers with support and referrals to manage the medical, emotional, and financial challenges of caring for a memory-impaired loved one.

