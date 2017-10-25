Dr. Malte Buchholz Head of Basic Research, Clinic for Gastroenterology, University of Marburg

Hosted by LabRoots and sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific, attendees will have an opportunity to study the role of miRNAs in Oncology Gene Expression. They will learn of the interplay between miRNA and mRNA impacts cancer development and progression, and then be able to use data analysis tools for gene expression studies involving miRNA and mRNA.

Based on results from previous studies and unpublished data, a research group identified a signature of 49 mRNA and 37 miRNA targets that may help to distinguish between benign and malignant pancreatic tissues in the future.

In this study, these previously identified miRNA and mRNA targets were used to study expression pattern differences in serum from normal and test samples. These miRNA and mRNA targets were spotted on Custom TaqMan array cards to facilitate investigation of four samples on each card. Initial results indicate that miRNA and mRNAs can be reliably quantified from a single reverse transcription reaction.

Dr. Malte Buchholz, head of basic research for the Clinic for Gastroenterology at the University of Marburg, will be the speaker for this event.

Buchholz earned his doctorate in molecular biology from the University of Goettingen, Germany. He is the group leader and Head of Basic Research at the Department of Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, and Metabolism, University Hospital Marburg, Philipps-University of Marburg, Germany. His research interests focus on transcriptome analyses and molecular diagnostics of gastrointestinal tumors, functional genomic analyses of pancreatic cancer, and molecular determinants of tumor-host interactions.

LabRoots will host the event at 9 a.m. PST on November 15, 2017. To learn more about this event, discover the continuing education credits that will be offered, or to register for free, click here.

