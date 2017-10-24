The world-class performance of Datrium DVX means all data services are always-on—eliminating the need to plan, choose and configure appropriate efficiency, performance and resilience tradeoffs.

IOmark and Evaluator Group announce new record IOmark-VM-HC benchmark results for Datrium DVX system. A single Datrium system was verified to support 8,000 IOmark-VM virtual machines running the IOmark hyper-converged workload. The IOmark-VM-HC benchmark certifies that hyper-converged systems are able to support the reported virtual server workload while meeting the benchmark criteria for response time.

“The scale and performance of Datrium’s DVX cluster surpassed all configurations tested to date for VM workloads,” said Russ Fellows, Senior Partner of Evaluator Group. “The IOmark-VM-HC results achieved by the DVX establish Datrium’s leading performance for virtual server workloads, far surpassing previous systems all while the system had deduplication, compression, erasure coding and encryption enabled.”

A Datrium DVX system comprised of data nodes and servers (compute nodes) with DVX software achieved passing results for 8,000 IOmark-VM instances at a price of $667.01 / vm. Key features noted during testing include:



A Datrium cluster consisting of 10 DVX data nodes along with 60 servers running DVX software was certified to support 8,000 IOmark-VM-HC virtual server workloads

The tested configuration utilized both data deduplication, compression, and erasure coding while also having encryption enabled

More than 96% of response times were less than 5 ms, with an average read response time of 0.76 ms

“The record-setting VM performance announced today is awesome, but is actually not the point. Speed is just a scaffold for simplicity at a cloud data center level,” said Craig Nunes, Datrium VP of Marketing. “The world-class performance of Datrium DVX means all data services are always-on—eliminating the need to plan, choose and configure appropriate efficiency, performance and resilience tradeoffs. This is the easy-button for cloud data center infrastructure, and is what sets open convergence apart from hyperconverged alternatives.”

Datrium converges virtualized hosts, primary storage, integrated backup and archive to cloud—offering a fully integrated converged infrastructure system for virtualized enterprises and service providers. Its scale-out ‘open converged’ architecture can mix workloads across high-performance, flash-enabled compute nodes connected to either flash-based or disk-based data nodes. Datrium DVX effectively supports low-latency tier 1 applications and related cloud data management functions within a single system.

The IOmark benchmark results are audited to ensure uniform testing and reporting of results, enabling IT users to compare products using metrics that matter: price, capacity and application performance. The application mix for IOmark-VM includes databases, webservers and Exchange mail servers, plus hypervisor operations consisting of a VM clone, deploy, boot, software upgrade, and storage migration between storage volumes.

The IOmark-VM benchmark requires the following to achieve passing results:

Total test time is 1 hour, with a measured interval of 30 minutes

Seventy percent of response times for I/Os must not exceed 20ms

A minimum number of storage vMotion and VM clone operations must also be completed during a 1 hour test

Evaluator Group is the developer of IOmark, a software test platform that may be licensed to use for validation and POC testing. Vendors, performance testing labs and channel partners may purchase the tool to use in their lab and for publishing audited results. IT end users may purchase a discounted license. An evaluation license may be obtained for 30 days for internal trials.

Datrium results and more information about IOmark-VM and IOmark-VM-HC are available at the IOmark website http://www.iomark.org/.

About IOmark

IOmark is dedicated to helping IT professionals and Vendors effectively measure and compare storage and other IT systems performance while running real applications workloads. More information is available at http://www.iomark.org.

About Evaluator Group

Evaluator Group Inc. is a technology research and advisory company covering Information Management, Storage and Systems. Executives and IT Managers use Evaluator Group information daily to make informed decisions to architect and purchase systems supporting their data assets. We go beyond the technology landscape by defining requirements and knowing the products in-depth along with the intricacies that dictate long-term successful strategies.

Press Contact

Follow us on Twitter: @iomark_suite or @evaluator_groupFor more information about Evaluator Group, Contact Nick Waterhouse at 303.221.7867 x1008 or nick(at)evaluatorgroup(dot)com

View and download the reports

