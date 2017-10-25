Relief Bed International (RBI) is honored to share that it has partnered with numerous organizations in the sleep industry to ultimately donate more than 1,250 beds to relief organizations working in the impact zones.

Relief Bed International was founded in late 2015, by sleep industry veteran Scott Smalling with a mission to provide beds to disaster relief victims, aid workers and to homeless shelters in the US. To date they have distributed more than 8,500 beds. Although, since inception, many of their efforts have been focused on supporting homeless shelters in the US. Then, all within a 4-5 week period, there was 6 major disasters.

RBI's disaster relief division deployed beds to support Hurricane Harvey victims in and around Houston, TX. Hurricane Irma victims and aid workers in the Caribbean. Victims of the Earthquake near Puebla, Mexico and most recently families displaced by fires in Northern California.

"We could not have achieved the level of success and distribution to support victims without our partners on the ground working in the affected areas. Many thanks to Food for the Hungry, Samaritans Purse, World Concern and Giving Children Hope to name a few," shared Scott Smalling Relief Bed International Founder.

Relief Bed International was humbled by the significant generosity and compassion of BekaertDeslee Solutions who donated over 500 beds and pillows to support these efforts.

“We are proud to support Scott and Relief Bed’s efforts to help those who were affected by these devastating natural disasters,” said Nico Gaviria Vice President of BekaertDeslee Solutions.

Relief Bed also wants to thank its other Sleep Industry partners. Ergomotion, Mattress Direct in LA/AL, Dr Greenes Ideal Mattress, Diamond Mattress Co, Chili Technology and a special thanks to Snuggle Pedic Pillows who donated over 600 pillows! RBI also received generous private donations from sleep industry veterans like Dale Carlsen and Mike Clark.

How can the sleep industry help support Relief Bed's on going mission?

One of Relief Beds fastest growing funding mechanisms is partnering with Sleep Industry companies and creating cause marketing campaigns. Similar to the successful Buy one Give one Model, but with one a significant difference. Relief Bed encourages its partners to direct the donations of its intermediate need beds, they funded, to their local communities and further encourage their employees to get involved with the donation. Thus, creating a superb ripple affect both with current and future retail customers and most importantly to encourage a compassionate and philanthropic spirit amongst their teams.

Please contact Relief Bed for a cause marketing program for your sleep focused business. 253-312-0653 or scott(at)reliefbed(dot)com