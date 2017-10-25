With Amazon entering our space, we are committed to providing a retailer-agnostic system that is fair for all retailers and efficient for all users.

Today, Package Concierge, the innovator of the digital locker system for apartment buildings, announced it has managed more than 10 million packages nationwide, and over 200,000 apartment residents and students are now using the revolutionary solution.

With the holiday season right around the corner, residents and property managers alike need to ensure packages are safely and easily managed and received. Last year, online holiday sales grew 13 percent reaching $123 billion, and UPS says more than 700 million packages were delivered between Black Friday and New Year’s Eve.

“Typically, we see a 100 percent increase in packages during the two weeks prior to Christmas Day, so we recognize what a critical time of year it is for package management,” said Georgianna Oliver, founder and general manager of Package Concierge. “With Amazon entering our space, we are committed to providing a retailer-agnostic system that is fair for all retailers and efficient for all users. As such, we are focused on the technology behind our solution to ensure we’re meeting the evolving needs of our customers, and with the influx of shipments during the holiday season and throughout the year, we recognize the growing importance of our role.”

The Package Concierge system leverages a unique combination of hardware and software to make it easy for delivery carrier drop-off and resident pick-up, without the need for staff oversight. It includes a mobile app that delivers anytime, anywhere access to its web-based system, and the ability for residents to send and return packages through the system.

“Prior to Package Concierge, many of the front desk personnel at our properties would actually deliver each package themselves to clear clutter in common areas, but that took a lot of time and took our team away from their primary role,” said Sabrina Taylor, regional property supervisor for PAULS Corporation. “Package Concierge has been a tremendous asset for us both in a sales and safety tool. Every time we do a tour, residents are excited about the amenity, and love it even more when they put it to use.”

Package Concierge has seen a 100 percent increase in its customer base year over year, and is now in 35 states with nearly 65,000 lockers nationwide. To keep up with growing demand for the company’s solution, Package Concierge is increasing its sales team by nearly 33 percent this year, including hiring Dustin Robnett as its national director of sales. Robnett is the former corporate sales executive at RealPage, Inc. Janis Rossi also joined the team as the director of brand management, bringing with her over 10 years of multifamily marketing expertise.

For shoppers who don’t have a locker system and are shipping on their own this season, Package Concierge is revealing its top five tips for safe shipping:

1. DIY Labels 101: When possible, print your labels instead of writing them on a piece of paper to prevent potential damage or confusion.

2. Go Peanut-Free: Although packing peanuts were once a staple of shipping, they can be messy and don’t fully support the contents. Use air puffed packing bags for a more secure fit.

3. Don’t do half full: Leaving out packing material can create spaces in your package that could create a void where damage can happen. Pack your items to the top of the box to minimize damage potential.

4. Avoid Re-use of materials: Do not reuse any popped bubble wrap, deflated air bags or weakened boxes as it increases the likelihood of damage.

5. Handle with Care: It goes without saying that you shouldn’t abuse the packaged item or the box it’s contained within. Treat the package with the gentle care of a newborn baby.

For more information about Package Concierge and its solution, please visit http://www.packageconcierge.com.

About Package Concierge

Package Concierge is the innovator of the digital locker system. Made in America with design and cutting-edge technology at its core, Package Concierge is the highest-quality solution in the industry, as the only secure and seamlessly integrated system for 24/7 package management that also meets all fire and safety standards. From its intuitive mobile app to shipping and returns, Package Concierge makes package management hassle-free for both residents and property managers. Package Concierge was acquired by Gibraltar Industries (Nasdaq: ROCK) in 2017. For more information, visit http://packageconcierge.com/.