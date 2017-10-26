This is a great gift for every beer lover during the holidays. It’s a gift you get to open every day throughout the entire month.

Nearly everyone is focused on celebrating the fall holidays coming up… Halloween and Thanksgiving, but pre-orders are about to end for a gift you’ve probably never had on your holiday list…

A “made-for-adults” craft beer Advent Calendar.

Local craft beer Shoppe, Bitter Pops, is launching their take on the traditional Advent Calendar with a gift to enjoy starting December 1st – leading up to the holiday itself. Instead of finding a small token piece of chocolate you’ll find 24 Local, National and International craft beers.

Chicago artist and Bitter Pops co-founder, Nick Gil, designed the box itself with original artwork that’s festive and features 24 craft beers inside. The beer selection was a thoughtful process highlighting both seasonally appropriate and holiday beers.

Each beer is kept a surprise until the day you open it and there are several added bonuses including a 10% discount for guests to choose their 25th beer and 10 golden tickets randomly hidden in lucky boxes.

“This is a great gift for every beer lover during the holidays. It’s a gift you get to open every day throughout the entire month. The Advent Calendar is packed with a carefully curated seasonal selection of beers and you get to try them all,” says Megan Schneider, co-founder and beer expert.

Pre-sales are almost over, ending October 31st. Bitter Pops Advent Calendars expect to sell out by mid-November, giving ample time to crack open the first beer on December 1st. Purchases can be made either in person at Bitter Pops in Lakeview or online at https://www.bitterpops.com/adventbox/. Pre-orders will be $79.99 plus tax and will begin October 1st and run through October 31st. Beginning November 1st Advent Boxes will be sold at $84.99 plus tax.

For videos of the Bitter Pops Advent Box visit https://youtu.be/mcW5qKDOxe0.

About Bitter Pops: As a specialty retail beer store and tasting room, Bitter Pops focuses on selling the best selection of American Craft, International beer, Cider and Craft Spirits. Bitter Pops Original Beer Shoppe endlessly endeavors to create the “The Ultimate Guest Experience.” For more information please visit https://www.bitterpops.com.