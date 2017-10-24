Sherpa Sports Corp and SAN Nutrition Announce Joint Efforts

Sherpa Logo Sherpa is thrilled to add SAN to our portfolio of brands with SAN’s history of innovation! SAN fills Sherpa Sports’ Nutrition allotment for brands as well as offering a very high quality plant base protein in Raw Fusion. Sherpa will be filling our brand portfolio with bars, drinks and snacks soon.

SAN Nutrition with a strong history of supporting athletes increase muscle mass, decrease body fat and improve athletic performance has partnered with Sherpa Sports Corp, to help drive a stronger retail presence for SAN through Sherpa’s Sales Representative Group of outside account executives, telemarketing, and social media outlets.

Sherpa was founded last year by former Europa FDM Sales Director David H. Hegel and current Sherpa Sports Corporation CEO, and offers brands the opportunity to have a dedicated Field Sales staff without the financial burden of a fully employed sales organization. As a ‘bolt-on’ service to brands utilizing the Europa Sports Products distribution system, Sherpa can leverage the cooperation and support of Europa with Sherpa’s field and inside teams to drive sales.

SAN Nutrition has become one of the most trusted in the industry because of the positive results achieved by people who use SAN products. Backed by extensive scientific research, SAN Nutrition continually develops some of the most powerful and safest supplements available

Sherpa will represent SAN Nutrition to allow for daily sales calls on brick and mortar locations offering promotional, merchandising and sales support for SAN Nutrition.

About SAN Nutrition

Boasting superior products that are Made in America, GMP Certified, and HPLC & FTR Tested, and is known for supporting some of the world’s most elite athletes. Backed by extensive research, SAN Nutrition continually develops the most powerful and safest supplements available. For more information, visit SANN.net

About Sherpa Sports

Sherpa Sports Corporation was founded in 2016, bringing 30 years of sales, merchandising, brand building and sports nutrition expertise to increase product placement, point-of-sale growth and brand credibility to sports nutrition brands. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sherpa Sports Corporation has representation in several major markets including Texas, Florida, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Massachusetts, California, Georgia. For more information, visit SherpaSportsCorp.com