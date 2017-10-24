Centerstone Plaza Hotel & Suites Fountain Hills, Arizona We chose Centerstone because it is a good fit for our hospitality environment and the guests we cater to.

Vimana Franchise Systems LLC is pleased to announce that it will be bringing a Centerstone Plaza Hotel & Suites to Fountain Hills, Ariz., in January 2018. The 104-room hotel, operating today as the Lexington Hotel & Suites – Fountain Hills / North Scottsdale, is the largest hotel in the market. Located at 12800 N Saguaro Blvd., the soon-to-be Centerstone Plaza Hotel is expected to become “the place” to dine, stay and hold functions in Fountain Hills.

“We are thrilled to be adding this attractive property with great curb appeal into the Vimana family,” said Steve Belmonte, Vimana Franchise Systems CEO. “Conversion is underway.”

General Manager Gary Lvov said this property rebranded for one reason – Steve Belmonte.

“I’ve known Steve for more than 25 years, and to many he’s well-respected and trusted in the industry; someone hoteliers look up to and trust not only because he worked at hotels in the trenches, but because he is passionate about fair franchising,” Lvov said. “He understands both sides of the deal as a franchisee and a franchisor.

“When Vantage Hospitality sold their Lexington brand to Red Lion, we knew it was a sign; a window was opening for us to work with Steve again,” Lvov said. “We chose Centerstone because it is good fit for our hospitality environment and the guests we cater to. We can’t wait to begin making introduction to local businesses and open our doors as the Centerstone Plaza Hotel & Suites Fountain Hills. All that’s left to do is flip the reservation switch in January. Until then, it’s business as usual.”

For more information on Vimana Franchise Systems, visit http://www.vimanafs.com.