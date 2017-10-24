ResMan Announces $36 Million Growth Investment from Mainsail Partners

"We are excited to work with a team that has deep experience in the multifamily property management market and a hyper-focus on servicing their customers.” -Gavin Turner, co-founder and Managing Partner at Mainsail Partners

ResMan, the leading next generation property management software in the multifamily market, announced it has secured a $36 million investment from Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing technology companies. The Plano, Texas-based company will use the capital to accelerate development of its industry-leading products and invest in its world-class customer service organization. The capital will also be used to drive further growth through expansion of its sales and marketing teams. The Wasatch Venture Group will remain a strategic investor in the business.

ResMan has been recognized by Gartner Research as a leading solution in property management software for the second time in 2017. ResMan’s Multifamily Solution Suite is built on a single platform to provide a highly intuitive solution to meet both operational, as well as accounting needs for multifamily owners and operators. The Essentials Platform is the core of the solution, providing automation tools that improve operational effectiveness and productivity for Conventional and Affordable Housing Property Management. Additionally, ResMan integrates with more than 100 ancillary property management software vendors, allowing customers to create a customized end-to-end solution.

“Adding Mainsail as a key investment partner is a big win for ResMan on many levels,” says Dave McKenna, CEO of ResMan. “Mainsail not only represents significant capital resources, but their deep knowledge of our industry and their proven approach to collaborating with fast-growing tech companies is a powerful combination. The additional capital will enable ResMan to further scale our customer-centric service model and expand the reach of our software platform.”

“We admire what ResMan has built and their reputation in the marketplace,” said Gavin Turner, co-founder and Managing Partner at Mainsail Partners. “The company has not only developed an industry-leading software solution for multifamily real estate companies, but has enhanced its core operating platform with a robust set of fully integrated ancillary products and the industry’s best customer service. We are excited to work with a team that has deep experience in the multifamily property management market and a hyper-focus on servicing their customers.”

ResMan® is the fastest growing property management software solution in the multifamily industry. Service is a cornerstone of the ResMan solution, combined with strong products designed to optimize property management. Built on a single platform: ResMan’s Multifamily Solution Suite provides a highly intuitive solution to meet both operational and accounting needs for the multifamily owner/operator. The foundation of Multifamily Solutions Suite is the Essentials Platform which delivers the most robust core in the industry, providing easy-to-use automation tools that improve operational effectiveness and productivity for Conventional and Affordable Housing Property Management. Through dedicated and collaborative partnerships between ResMan and their integrated strategic partners, consumers can take advantage of best in class solutions with single sign-on and support from ResMan’s dedicated client services team.

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that invests exclusively in bootstrapped software companies. The San Francisco-based firm has a team of experienced operating professionals to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses and accelerate growth. The firm has raised more than $750 million in committed capital. For further information, please visit http://www.mainsailpartners.com.