Structure Law Group, LLP, is pleased to announce Julie Bonnel-Rogers has joined the firm as our newest litigation attorney. “We are excited to have Julie because she is a ferocious fighter who never backs down from a challenge. Julie brings a ton of experience to the table and we are incredibly excited to have her in our clients’ corner here at Structure Law”, said SLG attorney Ethan Solove.

Julie Bonnel-Rogers has several years of civil litigation and trial experience. The scope of her career has included representation of business and property owners in a large variety of disputes in the tech, biotech, construction, and gas and oil industries. Ms. Bonnel-Rogers is involved in all aspects of the litigation process, from advising clients on pre-lawsuit demands, filing and responding to lawsuits, pleadings, handling discovery, law and motion matters, settlement negotiations, and trial. Julie has been recognized for her advocacy on behalf of small and mid-sized businesses and their financial and legal exposure to technological risks and security breaches.

Ms. Bonnel-Rogers received her J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law. Prior to entering law school, Julie taught English on the Island of Saipan in the Northern Marianas Islands as a volunteer through the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in 1989-1990. While in law school, she participated on the Law School's Moot Court Competition Team, and graduated with advocacy honors including the 1993 USF School of Law 1st Place "Advocate of the Year" title. “Structure Law provides a great resource to clients whose diverse needs include both transactional expertise and litigation reinforcement. I am excited to begin the next chapter of my career working with the Structure litigation team.”

Ms. Bonnel-Rogers can be reached at:

jrogers(at)structurelaw.com or (408) 441-7500

