Jen Selter has been named creative director and global spokesperson for Reign Sapphire Corp.'s new ION Collection of athleisure jewelry.

Fitness advocate and lifestyle influencer Jen Selter, who has a global audience of over 33 million mostly millennial followers, has signed on as the creative director and global spokesperson for Reign Sapphire Corp.’s (OTCQB: RGNP) ION collection of “athleisure" bracelets. Selter, who began her career working in a health club, has grown an impressive business that includes launching her own activewear line called GymLooks (November 2017), a fitness app (FitPlan in the Apple and Google Play stores), and now this first of its kind, athleisure jewelry line.

While the power of a social media influencer continues to evolve, an article on Yahoo! Finance dated October 17, 2017 is quoted as saying Selter’s impact on Reign Sapphire’s stock value “could move 300-400% based on (Selter’s) social media endorsement”. When the press release of Selter and Reign Sapphire was announced on October 10, 2017, the company’s stock jumped by over 27%.

Selter’s agent Evan Morgenstein of Premier Management Group sees this as the wave of the future:

“As social media platforms continue to morph, companies can’t by-pass the true influence someone like Jen has over the market-place. In the past, the perception was that influencers can only participate in sales and marketing. This relationship provides an insight into the evolution of how influencers can affect a company’s valuation, increase brand awareness and visibility to the capital markets. Jen has become a magnet for companies looking to validate their proof of cause.”

As emerging companies continue to find their footing both with consumers and the capital markets, Jen has changed the paradigm of social influence yet again. Reign Sapphire Corp.’s CEO Joseph Segelman commented, “Partnering with Jen was never about a quick flash in the pan. We have evaluated the social media market and hundreds of influencers and celebrities. Jen was the perfect fit for us on so many levels. She is helping us birth the category of “athleisure jewelry”, increasing the company’s visibility both on Wall Street and Main Street and also reaching tens of millions of millennials who fit our target demographic.”

Selter’s ION athleisure collection is scheduled to be available in late 2017.

About Jen Selter

Jen Selter is a fitness advocate and social media influencer based in New York City with over 33 million global followers across all of her social media channels. Selter is focused on changing the way millions of millennials view themselves through the lens of fitness, lifestyle and fashion. At only 24, Forbes and Shape magazine have named Selter the #2 most important person in fitness. Having worked with companies such as Beats By Dr. Dre, AT&T, Samsung and InBev, Selter is providing a pathway for the best-in-category companies to interact with millennials in a manner that is typical challenging for most companies.