Although cooking freshly prepared foods requires more time, the time savings for many of us are built into how we source the foods or which kitchen tools we use,” says Darren Seifer, NPD food and beverage industry analyst.

U.S. consumers have a renewed interest in cooking freshly prepared meals but not in spending more time doing it, according to a recent kitchen audit conducted by The NPD Group, a leading global information company. While convenience has always been a chief consideration in America’s kitchens, the definition of convenience is constantly in flux, and now saving consumers time with their freshly prepared foods is essential. The move towards fresh or clean eating has had an impact on how kitchens are equipped and set up today. Pantries are stocked differently and kitchen appliances, cookware, technology, and tools are evolving to make fresh food prep and cooking more convenient and foolproof, reports NPD.

The most common items found in American kitchens are ingredient-oriented and used to make fresh meals and snacks, as opposed to ready-to-eat food items. Kitchen appliances fall into the buckets of make life easier, like coffee pod machines and dishwashers; make it my way, like juicers and vacuum sealers; and make it for me, like electric pressure cookers and sous vide machines. Technology has enabled new ways to purchase groceries and other kitchen goods, and there are more “smart” appliances and tools helping consumers prepare and cook conveniently as well as clean up quickly, finds NPD’s study, Inside America’s Kitchen, which, based on an audit of 2900 U.S. households, examines kitchen trends and provides insights on what they mean for the food and home industries.

“Although cooking freshly prepared foods requires more time, the time savings for many of us are built into how we source the foods or which kitchen tools we use,” says Darren Seifer, NPD food and beverage industry analyst. “Since the definition of convenience is closely related to consumers’ desire to save time when cooking and preparing fresh foods, food and housewares marketers need to monitor where consumption patterns shift in order to deliver the convenience consumers demand.”

-30-

About The NPD Group

NPD is the leading global provider of market information and business solutions covering brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and emerging channels in more than 20 industries. We combine our unique data assets with analytic solutions to help our clients measure performance, predict trends, and improve results, advising them to help drive successful growth. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, consumer electronics, diamonds, e-commerce, entertainment, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, juvenile products, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, technology, toys, travel retail, games, and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com and npdgroupblog.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup