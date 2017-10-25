Our customers want a single system that handles every use case

TruClinic, the leading enterprise telehealth platform, announced today that the company scored 91.7* in the Telehealth Virtual Care Platforms 2017 Report published by KLAS research (1).

“We’re excited to have received a total score of 91.7*,” said Justin Kahn, CEO of TruClinic. “Our customers want a single system that handles every use case they have, coupled with the service and strategic guidance they need to be successful at scale,” said Kahn. “I think that it’s clearly represented in the KLAS Report that we’re expanding the boundaries of what health systems and hospitals can expect from a platform.”

Highlights from the report data show TruClinic’s commitment to customers:



100%* of TruClinic customers told KLAS that TruClinic “keeps all promises”. (2)

100%* of TruClinic customers told KLAS that TruClinic was part of their long term plans. (3)

100%* of TruClinic customers told KLAS that they would buy TruClinic again. (4)

100%* of TruClinic customers told KLAS that they would recommend TruClinic to others. (5)

On TruClinic’s Strategic Guidance

“TruClinic provided implementation support and provided support in helping us assess the clinical flow and how the technology would fit into that. They were really present in thinking through different use cases and then demonstrating how the technology could work with the use cases.” (6)

On Clinical Adoption & Usage

“I think TruClinic is just so convenient. Our providers understand it right away when they start learning it. A lot of them just get it on their cell phones. TruClinic feels so user friendly, and the stability is good.” (7)

About TruClinic

TruClinic is an enterprise grade virtual care platform that allows clinics, hospitals and health systems to handle every telehealth use case with a single technology.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

*TruClinic was included in the Telehealth Virtual Care report as a below konfidence vendor (less than 15 unique organizations were interviewed).