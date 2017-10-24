ScyllaDB Delivers 2.0 Release of Its Open Source NoSQL Database

Our vision is to provide a database that dynamically tunes itself to varying conditions while always maintaining a high level of performance.

ScyllaDB, the next generation of NoSQL, kicked off its two-day Scylla Summit by announcing a major new release of its open source database, Scylla 2.0. With Scylla 2.0, the company now offers greater feature parity with popular open source database Apache Cassandra. Scylla 2.0 is now available for download.

Scylla is an open source drop-in Cassandra replacement that is powered by C++. Utilizing the best from Cassandra in high availability, fault tolerance and a rich ecosystem, Scylla offers developers a higher performing and more resource-effective Cassandra alternative to power demanding applications without compromising availability.

“This release of Scylla is a big step toward the autonomous database,” said Dor Laor, CEO and co-founder, ScyllaDB. “Our vision is to provide a database that dynamically tunes itself to varying conditions while always maintaining a high level of performance, regardless of any administrative operation. Scylla 2.0 moves us much closer to this goal and sets our company apart from others in the industry.”

NEW FEATURES IN SCYLLA 2.0

The latest release of Scylla includes several new features that ease database administration and help developers build the next generation of applications:



Materialized Views: Automate the denormalization of the data on the server side and open multiple indexing options. This feature, which is currently in experimental mode, moves complexity from the application layer to the database layer and improves consistency.

Row Cache: Scylla can now transparently cache a single CQL row out of a large partition (up to 2GB), significantly improving performance for use cases with large partitions, such as Time Series.

Heat-Weighted Load Balancing: Optimizes node selection based on the “heat” of the node. More read requests are sent to nodes with a good cache-hit-ratio, resulting in consistent low latency and predictable performance under dynamic conditions such as failure and rolling upgrades.

CPU Isolation: Automatically controls the CPU portion of background tasks. It improves latency by using isolation between background tasks like memtable flushes and foreground tasks like CQL read/write.

Counters: Now production ready and enabled by default.

Execution Engine: Improves performance for CPU-bound workloads by batching them in order to run more instructions per CPU cycle.

Native support for EC2 i3 instances

Ext4 support

AVAILABILITY

Scylla 2.0 is now available. Existing customers are encouraged to upgrade to the new version of Scylla in order to take full advantage of performance gains and new capabilities.



The open source edition can be downloaded directly from the Scylla website at http://www.scylladb.com/2017/10/06/scylla-release-2-0/

A free 30-day trial of Scylla Enterprise is available at: http://www.scylladb.com/enterprise-download/register/

ABOUT ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the world’s fastest NoSQL database. Fully compatible with Apache Cassandra, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity to 10X that of Cassandra. AppNexus, Samsung, Mogujie, Outbrain, Kenshoo, Olacabs, Investing.com, Eniro, IBM’s Compose and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures. For more information: ScyllaDB.com