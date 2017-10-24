Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced it will host a webinar titled “Pragmatic Storage Intelligence: Identifying Leading Solutions for Improving Performance and Cost-Effectiveness of Storage Ecosystems,” featuring Steve Brasen, research director of systems and storage management at EMA, and Phil Godwin, president at Visual Storage Intelligence (VSI).

Enabling a pragmatic approach to storage management requires comprehensive and holistic visibility into the status, health, and performance across your entire storage ecosystem. Storage intelligence solutions simplify and enhance this process by leveraging analytics to proactively identify problems, optimal performance configurations, and opportunities for cost reductions.

Leveraging recently released research objectively comparing the leading storage intelligence platforms, this webinar will provide actionable guidance on making strategic choices for storage optimization.

Topics of discussion will include:



Understanding storage intelligence value and importance

Identifying the most important features to look for in a storage intelligence solution

Learning how analytics can be utilize to rapidly facilitate informed decision-making on storage deployments

Improving the reliability and high-availability of storage deployment

Reducing both the OpEx and CapEx of storage operations

Reviewing the market landscape to determine the storage intelligence platform best suited to meet an organization’s unique requirements

The webinar is Thursday, November 2 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Those who wish to attend can register at: http://research.enterprisemanagement.com/pragmatic-storage-intelligence-webinar-pr.html

Those who register and attend will receive the new EMA Radar™ for Storage Intelligence Solutions report.

