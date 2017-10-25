MV PosiTrap Vacuum Inlet Traps are available in 4” and 8” dia. straight-through and right-angle models that hold one- and four filter elements each. PosiTraps are ideal for OEMs and end-users of gas analyzers, mass spectrometers, and scanning electron microscopes to prevent the buildup of contaminants in the oil of roughing vacuum pumps.

MV Products has introduced a new line of vacuum pump inlet traps for preventing fluid contamination and the degradation of the roughing pumps used with a wide range of analytical equipment.

MV PosiTrap® Vacuum Inlet Traps are made of stainless steel and positively sealed at both ends to prevent “blow by” and protect vacuum pump fluids from acids, organic vapors, particulates, and water vapors. Featuring a selection of filter elements, these traps are ideal for OEMs and end-users of gas analyzers, mass spectrometers, and scanning electron microscopes to prevent the buildup of contaminants in the oil of roughing vacuum pumps.

Available in 4” and 8” dia. straight-through and right-angle models that hold one- and four-filter elements each, MV PosiTrap® Vacuum Inlet Traps can be changed in-line. Filter elements include activated charcoal for organic vapors, molecular sieve for water vapors, several pleated polypropylene particulate rated filters, and Sodasorb® for acids.

MV PosiTrap® Vacuum Inlet Traps are priced from $275.00 to $695.00 (list); depending upon configuration. Pricing is available upon request.

