Renowned Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Launches New Educational Website

James D. Namnoum, M.D., F.A.C.S., Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Atlanta, Georgia It is my hope that my plastic surgery video collection and blog series will give patients the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and most popular procedures.

Atlanta board-certified plastic surgeon and partner at Atlanta Plastic Surgery, P.C. Dr. James D. Namnoum is proud to announce the launch of his new website, which will provide patients access to the extensive experience he has gained in the field of plastic surgery. This website will feature informative blog articles, real patient testimonials and results, and video interviews where Dr. Namnoum personally discusses the latest topics, developments, and opinions in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery.

“After more than twenty years as a plastic surgeon, I know that people can be overwhelmed when they try to learn more about cosmetic or reconstructive procedures,” Dr. Namnoum explained. “With such a wide variety of options available and so much technical information to understand, many prospective patients have trouble even figuring out where to begin. It is my hope that my plastic surgery video collection and blog series will give patients the opportunity to learn about the latest trends and most popular procedures. More importantly, it also gives me the ability to provide accurate medical information in an easily accessible format, as I have found that patients are the happiest when they understand exactly what to expect and have reasonable, well-informed expectations.”

As an internationally recognized expert in cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, as well as in aesthetic body contouring and facial cosmetic surgery, Dr. Namnoum has lectured at conferences all around the world on the most challenging topics in the field. For the past several years, he has also served as the co-director of the Atlanta Breast Surgery Symposium, an educational conference sponsored by the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons (SESPRS). This conference, which is held in Atlanta every year since 1985, allows plastic and reconstructive surgeons from around the globe to gather and discuss the latest issues and developments in cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery.

Dr. Namnoum has always been a strong proponent of patient communication. “One of the cornerstones of my new website,” he elaborated, “is educating and communicating accurate information in a variety of different ways so that every person can find it easy to understand. This, in turn, helps me to build a strong rapport with my patients so that they have well-informed and clear expectations.”

About Dr. James D. Namnoum

James D. Namnoum, M.D., F.A.C.S., has been an Atlanta-based plastic surgeon and a partner at Atlanta Plastic Surgery, P.C. for more than twenty years. A graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and board-certified in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr. Namnoum is considered a leading expert in cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery as well as aesthetic body contouring and facial cosmetic surgery. He has been selected by the American Society of Aesthetic Surgery to teach physicians and residents across the United States, and is currently a co-director of the internationally-acclaimed Atlanta Breast Surgery Symposium. Finally, he has founded and actively chairs the Pink Ribbon Story Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping connect both women with breast cancer and their families with other woman newly diagnosed and struggling for information about the process, recovery, and options.