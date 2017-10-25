See more Band Aid Facelift before and after results on Dr. LeRoy's website. For the patient who wants to keep looking natural but just look like a younger version of himself or herself, and also doesn’t want to invest the time and expense that a typical facelift requires, a Band Aid Facelift really is the best option all-around.

Plastic surgeon Dr. John L. LeRoy has spent the past twenty years specializing in facial rejuvenation and cosmetic surgery for the face. His most notable contribution, however, has been providing patients with an exciting new alternative that is less invasive and less expensive than a traditional facelift. He does this using an innovative procedure he developed in 1997 called the Band Aid Facelift.

The Band Aid Facelift applies specialized techniques to a traditional facelift so that it can be performed in-office using gentle numbing (or local anesthesia) instead of requiring general anesthesia and a full operating room. This offers a number of advantages to patients. First, the procedure requires about half as much recovery time as a typical facelift, and it causes less swelling, bruising, and scarring as well. Second, the amount of excess skin removed and facial tissue repositioned is more mild, producing a more natural-looking result. This also makes it the perfect option for patients who prefer to have a more subtle surgery about every ten to twelve years, rather than waiting twenty years to have a more extensive surgery. As a final advantage, the Band Aid Facelift also costs much less than a traditional facelift, because it takes less time to perform and because it eliminates the extensive fees of an operating room and general anesthesia. “For the patient who wants to keep looking natural but just look like a younger version of himself or herself, and also doesn’t want to invest the time and expense that a typical facelift requires, a Band Aid Facelift really is the best option all-around.”

Dr. LeRoy developed his Band Aid Facelift in 1997, with inspiration from his exclusive fellowship at the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital in New York. As Dr. LeRoy explains, “I was learning from these exceptional, world-class surgeons, but I was also seeing patients come in for their second and third facelifts. Between the techniques that I was able to build on and the need I was seeing for a more incremental, manageable procedure, I crafted the Band Aid Facelift to really change the way patients approach plastic surgery for aging. It should be a process, and the Band Aid Facelift really makes that approach possible.”

Over the years, Dr. LeRoy’s Band Aid Facelift has grown to be extremely successful, drawing patients from across Georgia, Florida, and other areas throughout the Southeast. Seeing how truly great this demand was has inspired Dr. LeRoy to apply the principles of the Band Aid Facelift to other procedures as well, ultimately leading him to develop the Band Aid Tummy Tuck, Band Aid Liposuction, Band Aid Eyelid Surgery, and his latest innovation, the Band Aid Micro Mini Facelift – an even lighter version of the Band Aid Facelift, primarily for patients who want to refresh the results of their surgery three to four years later by resolving the new signs of aging that have arisen.

As exceptional as the past twenty years have been, Dr. LeRoy looks forward to many more years of offering patients unique solutions that can fit into their busy lives, as well as innovating further and developing more new procedures as technology and techniques advance and as the demand for them appears.

About John L. LeRoy, M.D., F.A.C.S.: Dr. John LeRoy is an Atlanta-based plastic surgeon devoted to providing exceptional aesthetic care for over 30 years. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. LeRoy is best known for his Band Aid procedures: the innovative line of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures he has developed and perfected since 1997, including his Band Aid Facelift, which he has performed for over 6,000 patients. He studied cosmetic surgery at the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital in New York and is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American College of Surgeons.

