DataFox today announced it has launched DataFox Enrich, its second app on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. DataFox helps sales and marketing teams identify and prioritize optimal accounts to execute their account-based strategies.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, DataFox Enrich is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000Ecr3LUAR

DataFox Enrich

With DataFox Enrich, embed AI-sourced, human-audited company insights directly into your account records. Enrichment data spans 25 data points, including: company location, employee headcount, industry keywords, phone number, linkedin profile, competitors, funding, and more. The data is integrated natively in Salesforce, powered by the new Lightning Data engine, making the onboarding and matching process easy and enabling data to be embedded directly onto existing customer account records. AI-sourced and human audited data is the critical piece to enhancing the accuracy and efficacy of account scoring, territory planning, and outreach personalization.

Comments on the News

“We are proud to deepen our commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem with our second AppExchange app,” said DataFox CEO Bastiaan Janmaat. “And with this app, we expect to deliver an even more unified user experience so more of our customers will be able to quickly integrate our technology into their work streams. This will enable sales and marketing leaders to help reps focus on top accounts and to take the right action at the right time, while saving time and resources.”

“We went out looking for better data than what we had in our systems today, and that’s when we discovered DataFox. Equitable territory design is an exercise in optimization that required my own account scoring model. To get there, I needed high-quality data integrated into my CRM.” – Laurie Schrager, VP of Global Sales Operations at Tealium.

“Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees,” said Kori O’Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, DataFox provides customers with an exciting new way to leverage insights needed to identify and close business opportunities more quickly and efficiently.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world’s leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With 3,000 partner apps and more than 4 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About DataFox

DataFox helps businesses gain control of customer data with CRM Orchestration. Sales, marketing, and investing teams at organizations like UPS, Visa, Twilio, and InsightSquared trust DataFox for the insights they need to identify new business opportunities. DataFox is backed by Goldman Sachs, Green Visor, GV, and Slack. Visit http://www.datafox.com.