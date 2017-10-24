Mug Life's Neural Networks Bring Your Photos to Life with 3D Animation

The ability to manipulate photos in Mug Life is tremendously fun and addicting. We spent years lovingly creating Mug Life to bring people an exciting new experience and empower their creativity.

Mug Life, a breakthrough platform and app where users bring their photos to life with 3D animation, has launched for iOS and is available in the Apple App store. This innovative technology, featuring deep neural networks, marries decades of video game expertise with the latest advances in computer vision.

With Mug Life (http://www.muglife.com), users instantly create stunning photo-real clones of friends, family, and celebrities. There’s no requirement to be technical or artistic; all it takes is a photo. Download community animations and paste them to any photo, or just have fun playing with faces. When inspiration strikes, use Mug Life to create completely original animations and memes.

Users can download all content for free, import their own images, “Mug” any image, and export and share an unlimited number of Mugs as high definition videos, stills, animated GIFs, and animated Facebook avatars. Additionally, Mug Life’s Creative Mode adds power tools for creating and editing Mugs.

Mug Life technology is made up of three stages: Deconstruction, Animation, and Reconstruction. In the Deconstruction stage, Mug Life uses deep neural network computer vision technology to analyze and decompose photos into 3D building blocks: camera, lighting, geometry, and surface texture. In the Animation stage, state-of-the-art cinema animation techniques allow users to manipulate the extracted 3D data, while preserving photorealism. Finally, in the Reconstruction stage, Mug Life leverages cutting edge video game technology to re-render photos as animated 3D characters with stunning quality and detail. The entire process of transforming a photo into a 3D character is automatic, and only takes a few seconds.

Through animating photos with Mug Life, users can make a friend admit his team is the worst, win that argument with a sibling, make the fatal mistake of taunting a spouse, or turn celebrities and politicians into puppets that you control. “The ability to manipulate photos in Mug Life is tremendously fun and addicting,” explains Rob Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Mug Life. “We spent years lovingly creating Mug Life to bring people an exciting new experience and empower their creativity. I’m thrilled to see what they do with it.”

For more information, please visit http://www.muglife.com.

About Mug Life

Mug Life LLC was founded by Rob Cohen and Thomas Coles in 2015. Its mission is to empower user creativity by creating new platforms for self-expression. Cohen and Coles have been working together for 20 years, acting in key roles for video game products generating over a billion dollars in revenue. They have led team sizes ranging between 5 and 150 developers on products with original and licensed properties. In an industry that has become intensely specialized, Cohen and Coles share two unusual characteristics: deep expertise spanning across many disciplines, and a passion for building tools that empower others to create. This rare combination enables exciting innovations like Mug Life. For more information, please visit http://www.muglife.com.