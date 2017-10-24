AI Assist, powered by Conversica, is a brand new approach to the sales process. Through integration with the CloudMyBiz Salesforce Frameworks, this intuitive A.I. system for nurturing leads and improving conversions will now be custom tailored to the Alternative Lending and MCA Industries

CloudMyBiz and AI Assist Powered by Conversica, have teamed up to change the way Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) companies do business with an automated artificial intelligence system that nurtures leads, improves conversion and response rates and increases ROI. Conversica’s A.I. Sales Assistant is a brand new approach to the sales process, and through the CloudMyBiz Salesforce Frameworks, that A.I. will now be custom tailored to the Alternative Lending and MCA Industries.

“As a Salesforce consultant and developer, we are always on the look-out for quality apps and technologies to bring to our clients,” said Henry Abenaim, Founder and CEO of CloudMyBiz. “When it comes to the sales process, we have seen that developing leads and relationships can cause significant pain and slowdown for our clients. The Conversica A.I. Sales technology is something that could dramatically alter the face of Alternative Lending and MCA.”

AI Assist uses the Conversica advanced Sales Assistant A.I. to tirelessly follow up on leads, intuitively develop relationships and then transfer hot leads to real salespeople to close the deal. Built on the idea of humanizing automation, A.I. Assist Powered by Conversica uses proven sales methods and psychology to boost sales and ROI by making the sales process warmer and more personable.

“We have noticed that our Salesforce customers see a higher overall ROI, because of the ease and workflows that the Salesforce and Conversica integration allows,” said Roman Vinfield, President of AI Assist, powered by Conversica. “With the MCA industry being such a big part of our business, we have been looking for a best in breed organization to partner with who will maximize the benefits of our technology for our clients. We couldn't be happier to partner with CMB, who couldn't have a greater reputation in the MCA and Lending industries. We are excited to work together and to bring current and future clients a superior product“

About CloudMyBiz

The CloudMyBiz team, via the Fundingo suite of apps, empowers business through the Cloud and encourages streamlined collaboration between departments, clients, customers and partners. CloudMyBiz focuses on Salesforce Implementation, Migration, Integration and Development, Third Party Applications, and Custom App Development, all specializing for the lending industry.

About AI Assist

AI Assist is an exclusive partner of Conversica, and the only provider of the Conversica software for the finance industry. Conversica provides lead management software for marketing, inside sales and sales organizations. Presented as a customized online persona, Conversica engages and nurtures leads through natural email exchanges until the lead converts into an opportunity or opts out. Conversica is used by more than 12,000 sales representatives worldwide and has assisted in the creation of more than US$8 billion in sales revenue.