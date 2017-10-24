At-home Apparatus to Relieve Neck Pain Launches on Kickstarter

Neck Hammock effectively relieves neck pain from home, in the office, or while traveling. Neck pain can happen when you least expect it, so I created a solution that you can use anytime, anywhere. The Neck Hammock easily fits in your gym bag, purse, or luggage on your next trip.

Today, physical therapist Dr. Steve Sudell launched a Kickstarter campaign for the Neck Hammock, a portable and compact cervical traction unit that effectively relieves neck pain from home, in the office, or while traveling. Early bird pricing for the crowdfunding campaign starts at $50 (retail value $79).

The device was developed based on the principles of cervical traction, a common technique practiced by physical therapists that works by pulling on the head to reduce pain and discomfort. To use the Neck Hammock, it must be secured to a door, pole, or railing by utilizing one of two customizable straps. Users then lie down and rest their head in the padded hammock, letting the patented design comfortably mold to the contours of their head, facilitating relaxation and relief. It can be used two to three times a day for up to 15 minutes per session.

The Neck Hammock is affordable and safe. It administers the benefits of cervical traction easily and effectively, reducing reliance on painkillers, invasive treatments and costly visits to the doctor. In addition to relieving neck pain, it boosts energy, and facilitates stretches and meditation. It has been tested and endorsed by WWE wrestlers, UFC fighters and weightlifting record holding athletes.

“Neck pain is not only a major inconvenience, it is also extremely common. As a registered physical therapist, I see neck pain on a daily basis. As an athlete and former football player, I am no stranger to it myself,” said Sudell. “For the majority of my clients, and myself, cervical traction is the only treatment that provides relief.”

Cervical traction works by taking pressure off structures of the neck: intervertebral discs, nerve roots, and spinal joints. As the muscles relax, tension is released, stress is relieved. It can effectively reduce muscle sprains and spasms and improve neck mobility. Used consistently, it is the ideal way to treat neck pain.

“Not only does cervical traction alleviate neck pain, it also minimizes tension headaches, enhances sleep quality, and improves posture and alignment,“ added Sudell. “Because of its incredible benefits, I wanted to create something that was simple to use and ultra portable. Neck pain can happen when you least expect it, so I created a solution that you can use anytime, anywhere. The Neck Hammock easily fits in your gym bag, purse, or luggage on your next trip.”

Neck Hammock’s campaign will run from October 24 to November 24, with an estimated delivery date of early December for the first 1000 backers, and early Feb for the rest of the Neck Hammocks to be shipped. For more information on the pledge levels, visit the Kickstarter page. Media wishing to learn more about the company or interview Neck Hammock personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.

