Amazon.com may be the biggest ecommerce retailer, but a former executive and serial entrepreneur plans to help the other 60% of the internet marketed brands reach consumers. Stephen Adele and his partners are bringing more than 20 years of experience running health, wellness and beauty companies to the ecommerce fulfillment business, QuickBox. The new company offers storage, pick, pack and drop-shipping fulfillment services to ecommerce / internet marketing brands, shipping throughout the U.S. as well as to over 220 countries around the world.

Online sales in the U.S. are expected to reach $523 billion in 2020 -- up 56% from the $335 billion in 2015, according to a report by Forrester Research Inc. In response to this type of evolution, CEO of QuickBox, Stephen Adele commented, “Even though I’ve always been on the brand-building side, this type of staggering growth led me to look downstream, into the service components in highest demand, fulfillment. There is a massive pent up demand for fulfillment services.”

Stephen went on to say, “I’ve always been the greatest advocate for the customer, and anything that you can do to streamline your supply chain and reduce logistics expenses is critical right now, because those benefits usually get passed on to the end consumer, while making a business more efficient.”

QuickBox operates out of a 105,000-square foot state-of-the-art facility, strategically located in Denver, Colorado, where it’s only blocks away from UPS’ largest sorting facility, which affords their clients the opportunity to reach any home in the U.S. 48 states in three days or less. “And because we’re open and shipping seven days a week, this presents a huge opportunity for our fulfillment clients to improve their customer experience by reaching homes faster while also providing them a significant savings in shipping costs,” states Stephen. He went on to say, “This allows start-ups and established internet marketers alike to be more competitive with other, larger ecommerce retailers.”

QuickBox also offers its clients something unique: an on-demand, just in time manufacturing supply of nutritional supplements and skin care products. “This service allows our clients to reduce their inventory risk and use their cash more wisely instead of wrapping it up in product inventory. Our clients who use it, absolutely love this service.”

Something you won’t hear the CEO boast about much, however, is that QuickBox has dedicated itself to providing what they call a ‘second chance’ to workers who have been carelessly overlooked. They work closely with local outreach programs to employ recently homeless people, women from battered shelters, new immigrants, and disabled Veterans. In fact, with over 75 employees already, the owners of QuickBox vow to become Colorado’s largest employer of ‘second chance’ workers.

