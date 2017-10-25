Global Relay Archive Expands Skype for Business Server Support

Global Relay, the leading provider of enterprise information archiving, compliance, surveillance, analytics and eDiscovery, announced integration of Global Relay Archive for Skype for Business Server. Skype for Business Server joins over 45 other data types currently supported by Global Relay’s platform.

Global Relay Archive allows businesses to efficiently capture, preserve, review and enforce internal policies on their Skype for Business Server messages. By integrating Skype for Business Server messages with all of an organization’s communications including email, text messaging, social media, market data chat and voice, Global Relay creates a unified archive of record for compliance, information governance, eDiscovery and case management. Leveraging Global Relay’s powerful built-in search, compliance, and reporting tools, authorized reviewers can easily access this data to implement information governance strategies, monitor and analyze messages, enforce policies and more.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is the leading provider of cloud archiving, compliance, information governance and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. Global Relay delivers services to over 20,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive supports email, IM, Bloomberg®, Thomson Reuters, social media, mobile messaging and more - with mobile, Outlook and web access. For more information about Global Relay, please visit globalrelay.com.