OpenBOM™ Announces Connectivity to SAP® Business ByDesign®

SAP marks a crucial milestone at OpenBOM

OpenBOM, which offers an innovative cloud-based integrated Bill of Materials (BOM) and inventory management system for engineering teams, manufacturing companies and supply chain management, today announced that its OpenBOM software now has connectivity with the SAP® Business ByDesign® solution. The aim is to increase the functionality of SAP Business ByDesign, enabling its users to take advantage of the following features:



Flexible cloud-based multi-tenant integrated bill of materials and parts data management;

Global BOM change and history tracking;

Real-time collaboration and data sharing for BOMs and related information, e.g., CAD files; and

Integration with engineering and manufacturing systems (e.g., CAD, PDM and PLM).

“Our partnership with SAP marks a crucial milestone at OpenBOM,” said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and cofounder of OpenBOM, “in which we are empowered to provide users high-quality, disruptive tools powered by both the OpenBOM and SAP Business ByDesign solutions.”

SAP Business ByDesign is a cloud-based ERP solution for growing midmarket companies, subsidiaries of large corporations and local public sector institutions to help them manage their operations with a secure and comprehensive software suite. Working with SAP, partners like OpenBOM can build a rich portfolio of high-quality, ready-to-implement solutions complementary to SAP Business ByDesign across all industries through powerful integration and development tools.

About OpenBOM

OpenBOM was co-founded by Oleg Shilovitsky and Vic Sanchez, both experienced software industry veterans. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM develops new cloud information management technology to manage BOM and related product information across networks of engineers, supply chain managers and contract manufacturers. OpenBOM enables people to collaborate on the Bill of Materials from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing and supply chain management. The OpenBOM website is at http://www.openbom.com. Learn more how OpenBOM is the new alternative to BOM spreadsheets. For more information or questions please contact vic@OpenBOM.com. OpenBOM is a wholly owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc.

SAP, Business ByDesign and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.