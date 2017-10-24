Snore MD Opens New Sleep Apnea Clinics to Help BC Sleep & Live Better

BC-based Snore MD is growing its number of clinics to offer sleep apnea and snoring solutions across Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, Maple Ridge and West Kelowna It’s been incredible to know that we can affect so many people’s lives by raising the level of health care standards.

A recent study suggests that 40 per cent of Canadians will experience a sleep disorder during their lifetime. At a growing chain of BC sleep clinics, staff have a saying: Better sleep, better life. As Snore MD celebrates the opening of its five new sleep apnea clinics, the team reflects on what a difference they’ve already been able to make for families in BC.

“It’s incredibly rewarding,” says Michael Davis, Snore MD team leader and a registered respiratory therapist. He recalls a man who wandered into their Langley sleep clinic last spring, with sallow skin and baggy eyes, desperate for help with his sleep disorder after having fallen asleep at the wheel.

“He worked long hours and couldn’t get to a health care professional to get help for his exhaustion. After working with us, his life has completely changed. He has a new outlook on life, and his wife and even his kids are happier because he’s a rested, positive guy. He comes in all the time and drops off muffins for staff because he’s so grateful.”

Snore MD uses the latest technology and treatments—supervised by its team of respiratory therapists, doctors, and nurses, all experts in sleep disorders—to diagnose and help to solve sleeping issues such as sleep apnea, snoring, restless sleep, and insomnia.

The rapid, dramatic impact of BC-based Snore MD’s work has led to expansion throughout the Lower Mainland and now to the Okanagan following the opening of the flagship Langley sleep apnea clinic last February. Snore MD started offering Maple Ridge sleep apnea solutions at the beginning of March, and then opened their Mission sleep clinic later that same month. Snore MD’s newest clinic has offered Abbotsford sleep tests and sleep apnea solutions since September, while the Snore MD’s West Kelowna sleep apnea clinic opened in May.

Snore MD also offers a free online sleep test for anyone who feels they may be suffering from a sleep disorder, the most serious being sleep apnea. Sleep apnea can cause breathing to stop repeatedly while sleeping. These breathing pauses or ‘apneas’ can last up to 30 seconds and can happen many times throughout the night, leaving a person feeling tired and lacking motor function.

“Traditionally, sleep apnea was thought of as a male disorder, however, females are just as much at-risk,” says Davis.

If left untreated, sleep apnea can cause high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, motor vehicle collisions, depression, decreased sexual function, and work-related injuries.

“We have plans to expand more clinics throughout the province. We plan to open a clinic every six weeks for the next two years,” says Davis. “It’s been incredible to know that we can affect so many people’s lives by raising the level of health care standards.”

Unlike most medical clinics, what makes Snore MD Sleep Apnea Clinics so unique is that they are open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, and an appointment is not needed to walk in and talk to a specialist. Snore MD’s services can be offered in cooperation with or without a family doctor, as no doctor referral is necessary to attend any of Snore MD’s BC sleep clinics.

“That’s what has made us so successful. We offer great accessibility and ease for those wanting to get tested. We’ve created a form of health care that is customer centered and accountable. We put our patients first,” says Davis.

The results have been reflected in customer experiences, with rave reviews for therapy received so far.

