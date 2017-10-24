Centric Software Helps Bellerose Accelerate

Bellerose Accelerates with Centric Software To best answer growing market demands, we need to equip ourselves with tools that are better-suited to fashion and are more modern, intuitive and flexible to speed collection development.

Centric Software announces that Bellerose, the renowned Belgium ready-to-wear brand has selected Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to reduce time to market for their casual chic, authentic urban collections. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions for fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in 1989, Bellerose designs and sells casual chic ready-to-wear womenswear, menswear and childrenswear. The brand owns 20 flagship stores in Belgium, Paris and Amsterdam and counts 600 multi-brand customers around the world.

To successfully meet their customer expectations and evolve their current business model, Bellerose undertook a thorough search for the right PLM partner.

“To best answer growing market demands, we need to equip ourselves with tools that are better-suited to fashion and are more modern, intuitive and flexible to speed collection development. We also need to expand our capability to develop interseason collections,” explains Stéphane Dewigne, Financial Director at Bellerose.

Bellerose’s style, product development and production teams will use Centric PLM to develop womenswear, menswear and childrenswear for the Winter 2019 collection. Manufacturers, suppliers and sub-contractors will also be connected to Bellerose’s sourcing and product development teams via Centric to streamline and optimize international collaboration and information sharing between partners.

“Centric PLM will allow greater collaboration between internal teams and external partners. Our objective is to have a unique data platform for product classification, tech packs, fabric orders, costing and pricing information to eliminate administrative tasks and enable our teams to focus on creative, added-value activities.”

“We are very happy to welcome Bellerose, our second customer in Belgium,

says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. “We look forward to partnering with this design premium clothing brand now and as they keep growing in the future. “

Bellerose (http://www.bellerose.be)

Bellerose was founded in 1989. The “casual with a touch” was created with its nonchalant form and impeccable fabrics, based on authentic American references. We do not only design premium clothing for the whole family. A garment can be elegant, sophisticated, vintage or even avant garde but above all it has to be comfortable and wearable, every day of the week. Our aim is to influence the lifestyle of individuals, without dictating their choices.

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and offices in trend capitals around the world, Centric Software provides a Digital Transformation Platform for the most prestigious names in fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a visual, fully digital collection of boards for touch-based devices like iPad, iPhone and large-scale, touch-screen televisions. Centric VIP transforms decision making and automates execution to truly collapse time to market and distance to trend. Centric’s flagship product lifecycle management (PLM) platform, Centric 8, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality, and collection management functionality tailored for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB packages extended PLM including innovative technology and key industry learnings tailored for small businesses.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM in 2016 and Frost & Sullivan’s Global Retail, Fashion, and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Red Herring named Centric to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015, and 2016.

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

