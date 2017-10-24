Gudel ArcTrack

Güdel, the global manufacturer of linear motion modules, robot track motion units, gantry robots and components, introduces ArcTrack, a preconfigured robot track motion module for arc welding applications that delivers the highest flexibility and reduces lead time by 40 percent.

Güdel has pre-engineered a TrackMotion Floor (TMF-2) configuration with an auxiliary shelf to carry welding equipment, large wire spools and torch cleaning and reaming devices with the robot. The shelf is pre-engineered to support over 750 kg with no compromise in performance. The ArcTrack is available for all leading arc welding robots, including Fanuc, ABB, Motoman and KUKA, and includes robot-specific gear boxes, motors and cables.

All Güdel TrackMotion units are designed and engineered for harsh environments, including welding, painting, die cast, foundry, sealing, machining and grinding. Güdel’s unique cam follower and cartridge bearing design handle the worst environments, and enable 15-minute MTTR for bearing replacement. The ArcTrack is configured with guideway scrapers and a fully enclosed e-chain for the final layer of protection.

Güdel TrackMotion units, including the ArcTrack, are available in lengths from 3–100 meters, and can be equipped with robot risers from 50–600 mm. Because ArcTrack is a standard engineered solution, lead times are reduced to 8–10 weeks from order.

See a demo of the ArcTrack at FABTECH, Chicago, Illinois, November 6–9, McCormick Place, Booth B35044.

For more information, contact Joe Campbell at 734-214-0000 or joe.campbell(at)US.Gudel(dot)com, or visit Güdel.com.

About Güdel Inc.

Güdel Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Güdel Group, a global manufacturer of robotic automation products, systems and services. Güdel supplies linear motion modules, robot track motion units, gantry robots and components to OEMs, systems integrators and machine builders serving the automotive, aerospace, logistics, heavy industrial and power generation industries. Güdel Inc. is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in a dedicated 45,000-square-foot facility, providing North American customers with engineering, design, production and customer service support. Güdel Inc. also operates a satellite engineering office in Troy, Michigan.

Güdel Group was founded in 1954. Headquartered in Langenthal, Switzerland, today Güdel operates in 21 locations worldwide.

For editorial inquiries please contact jenn.rogers-harris(at)us.gudel(dot)com.

