Stephanie Jimenez Nominated for San Diego Business Journal Women of the Year

First Associates Loan Servicing announced that Senior Vice President of Operations, Stephanie Jimenez has been nominated as a finalist for the 2017 Business Women of the Year from the San Diego Business Journal.

“Stephanie is a thoughtful leader, has a prolific capacity for getting things done and has provided a much needed human element to our team with her superior people skills and aptitude for team building,” said David Johnson CEO at First Associates. “She strives for and delivers excellence, inspires loyalty and motivates staff to excel in whatever role they play.”

Ms. Jimenez is a strong player in Operations within the Financial Industry who worked with Capital One and HSBC extensively prior to joining First Associates. She specializes in global operations management and expansion and is heavily involved in the San Diego/Tijuana community with the CASA program to support fostering-adoption as well as several charities that provide healthcare and food for those in need. She is also a passionate advocate of ongoing education and holds multiple college degrees including a recently earned J.D. from Southern California University.

The San Diego Business Journal delivers the market’s most complete package of business news and information on San Diego County’s companies, industries and business people. Each year, they recognize dynamic women business leaders who have contributed significantly to San Diego’s corporate sponsors. Now in the 24th year, the SDBJ Business Women of the Year Awards recognize these women by hosting their biggest and most anticipated event to honor the winners and guests.

About First Associates Loan Servicing, LLC

First Associates offers in-depth industry expertise, cutting-edge technology and delivers flexible, scalable and innovative solutions to meet the demands of any company. They are the fastest growing servicer of loan and lease portfolios in the United States and are expanding their reach and services across the globe.

First Associates is the only company in its class to receive a Morningstar Credit Ratings MOR RV1 ranking with a forecast of ‘stable’ which is the highest certification for operational risk and overall excellence in loan servicing. They celebrated their 30-Year Anniversary in 2016 and were selected by their peers as the LendIt 2017 Top Service Provider. http://www.1stassociates.com.