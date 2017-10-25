“We’re incredibly proud of this achievement; to have been named as Asia’s Best Mid-Range Hotel Chain for three consecutive years is a great honor,” said Olivier Berrivin, Best Western Hotels & Resorts' Managing Director of International Operations-Asia.

Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is celebrating this week after being named “Asia’s Best Mid-Range Hotel Chain” in Travel Weekly Asia’s 2017 Readers' Choice Awards.

Voted for by the readers of Travel Weekly Asia – one of the largest travel trade publications in the Asia Pacific region – Best Western has now won the title for the third consecutive year.

The award was presented to Best Western at an award ceremony, which took place in Singapore on Monday, October 23, 2017.

Olivier Berrivin, Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Managing Director of International Operations – Asia, said he was delighted to have won the award for the third time in a row.

“We’re incredibly proud of this achievement; to have been named as Asia’s Best Mid-Range Hotel Chain for three consecutive years is a great honor,” Berrivin said. “The readers of Travel Weekly Asia represent the region’s travel trade, so it is incredibly gratifying to know that the Best Western brand is resonating strongly with so many of our highly-respected industry partners. We would like to thank Travel Weekly Asia and their readers for this award, and for their continued support.”

“In recent years, Best Western has undertaken a major international expansion strategy, including the launch of several new brand concepts and exciting new hotels in Asia. We will continue to set the bar for innovative, industry-leading midscale accommodation across the region in future,” he added.

Winning its third consecutive Travel Weekly Asia Reader’s Choice Award continues Best Western’s recent winning streak, as last month the hotel group was named Asia’s “Best Mid-Range Hotel Brand” at the TTG Travel Awards for the 11th year in a row.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western offers 10 hotel brands to suit the needs of developers and guests in every market: Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Vīb®, GLō®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, and BW Premier Collection®; as well as its recently launched franchise offerings: SureStay®, SureStay Plus® and SureStay Signature Collection®. Now celebrating more than 70 years of hospitality, Best Western provides its hoteliers with global operational, sales and marketing support, and award-winning online and mobile booking capabilities. Best Western continues to set industry records regarding awards and accolades, including 64 percent of the brand’s North American hotels earning a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence award in 2017, Business Travel News® ranking Best Western Plus and Best Western in the top three upper-mid-price and mid-price hotel brands for three years in a row, and Best Western receiving seven consecutive Dynatrace® Best of the Web awards for its leading hotel website. Best Western has also won eight consecutive AAA®/CAA® Lodging Partner of the Year awards, recognizing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional service and great value to AAA’s 56 million members in the U.S. and Canada. Over 30 million travelers are members of the brand’s award-winning loyalty program Best Western Rewards®, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide. Best Western’s partnerships with AAA/CAA and Harley-Davidson® provide travelers with exciting ways to interact with the brand. Through its partnership with Google® Street View, Best Western is the first major company of its size and scale to launch a virtual reality experience for customers, setting a new industry standard and reinventing how guests view hotels.

