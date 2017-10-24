Songistry Launches New Relationship with SOCAN

“MDIIO is all about supporting songwriters, 86 per cent of whom make less than $150 a year from their music,” said Justin Gray, Songistry’s founder and chairman.

Songistry (http://www.songistry.com), which recently unveiled the latest version (3.0) of its collaborative online music platform under the new brand MDIIO (http://www.mdiio.com), is pleased to announce an important new relationship with SOCAN, Canada’s leading performance rights organization (http://www.socan.com).

With MDIIO, SOCAN members can participate in a global online community of artists and industry, coming together to source, create and collaborate on music that provides unparalleled metadata / workflow management and monetization services for songwriters and other industry professionals

“SOCAN has assertively introduced new technologies that support greater transparency, efficiency and opportunity to our membership,” said Michael McCarty, Chief Membership & Business Development Officer at SOCAN. “Developing a relationship with the music industry veterans at MDIIO, who understand the complex nuances of metadata, licensing and copyright management was a natural fit, and we’re excited by the benefits MDIIO’s platform offers our membership.”

Songistry has integrated within MDIIO two SOCAN Application Programming Interfaces (APIs): the Join SOCAN API and the Works Registration API. This gives MDIIO users the ability to easily join SOCAN and submit their creative works to the platform, further helping to bridge the gap between music creation and royalty distribution.

Under terms of the new relationship with Songistry, nearly 150,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers who are currently direct members of SOCAN (the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada) will enjoy a free, six-month trial, available via promo code. After that, users can continue to subscribe to MDIIO for just $15 per month.

“As an innovative, technologically disruptive company that aims to fundamentally change the way original music is shared, marketed and licensed around the world, we are very pleased to partner with such a reputable, progressive organization as SOCAN,” said Curtis Serna, Songistry’s CEO.

“MDIIO is all about supporting songwriters, 86 per cent of whom make less than $150 a year from their music,” said Justin Gray, Songistry’s founder and chairman, whose music projects with such stars as Mariah Carey, John Legend, Joss Stone, Amy Winehouse and James Bay have sold more than 25 million copies over the past dozen years.

“The magic of MDIIO is that it instantly expands a songwriter’s social and professional networks, while seamlessly managing all the complicated copyright metadata associated with their music. It also enhances workflows when a songwriter is pitching music to record labels, publishers, ad agencies and other potential buyers,” Gray added.

With SOCAN’S Join SOCAN API and Works Registration API in place and data flowing between the platforms, MDIIO will enable its users to join as a SOCAN member, and ensure that audited member copyright data is sent to SOCAN, while also increasing the opportunities to monetize that work, especially for the thousands of aspiring independent music creators who have yet to be exposed to the commercial marketplace.

To learn more, here's a profile of Songistry's MDIIO platform on SOCAN'S website: ow.ly/uf5X30g1yo8

About Songistry

With headquarters in Edmonton, AB, and Los Angeles, Calif., Songistry, Inc. connects music creators via peer-to-peer (P2P) protocols, empowering them to reach their audiences and generate income through Songistry’s Mdiio platform. The fundamental objective of Mdiio.com is to ensure a more fair, transparent and rewarding music industry for rights holders by eliminating confusion and dysfunction. Mdiio is now the go-to site for collaboration, community, and metadata management, providing a central engagement marketplace for music professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.mdiio.com or our social channels.

About SOCAN

SOCAN (the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada) connects more than four million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. Nearly 150,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers are its direct members, and more than 130,000 organizations are Licensed to Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and a commitment to lead the global transformation of music rights, with wholly owned companies Audiam and MediaNet, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music has value and music creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: http://www.socan.com

